Krebs Cycle quiz #2 Flashcards

Krebs Cycle quiz #2

Krebs Cycle quiz #2
  • Each turn of the citric acid cycle directly produces how many ATP?
    Each turn of the citric acid cycle directly produces 1 ATP.
  • Which of the following statements about the citric acid cycle is false?
    The statement that oxygen is directly used in the citric acid cycle is false.
  • What products of the Krebs cycle are used in the electron transport chain?
    NADH and FADH2 produced in the Krebs cycle are used in the electron transport chain.
  • What happens to the products of the Krebs cycle?
    NADH and FADH2 proceed to the electron transport chain, while CO2 is exhaled.
  • The Krebs cycle begins with the addition of acetyl-CoA to which of the following?
    The Krebs cycle begins with the addition of acetyl-CoA to oxaloacetate.
  • Which of the following are products of the citric acid cycle? More than one answer may be correct.
    ATP, NADH, FADH2, and CO2 are products of the citric acid cycle.