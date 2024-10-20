Krebs Cycle quiz #2 Flashcards
Krebs Cycle quiz #2
Each turn of the citric acid cycle directly produces how many ATP?
Each turn of the citric acid cycle directly produces 1 ATP.Which of the following statements about the citric acid cycle is false?
The statement that oxygen is directly used in the citric acid cycle is false.What products of the Krebs cycle are used in the electron transport chain?
NADH and FADH2 produced in the Krebs cycle are used in the electron transport chain.What happens to the products of the Krebs cycle?
NADH and FADH2 proceed to the electron transport chain, while CO2 is exhaled.The Krebs cycle begins with the addition of acetyl-CoA to which of the following?
The Krebs cycle begins with the addition of acetyl-CoA to oxaloacetate.Which of the following are products of the citric acid cycle? More than one answer may be correct.
ATP, NADH, FADH2, and CO2 are products of the citric acid cycle.