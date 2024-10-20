Law of Partial Pressure definitions Flashcards
Back
Law of Partial Pressure definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- RespirationThe process involving the movement of oxygen and carbon dioxide in and out of the blood driven by pressure gradients.
- Partial PressureThe pressure exerted by a single type of gas in a mixture of gases, crucial for understanding gas diffusion.
- Dalton's LawStates that the total pressure of a gas mixture is the sum of the partial pressures of each individual gas.
- Henry's LawIndicates that the amount of gas dissolved in a liquid is proportional to its partial pressure.
- Pressure GradientThe difference in pressure that drives the passive movement of gases across membranes.
- Atmospheric PressureThe pressure exerted by the weight of the atmosphere, typically 760 mmHg at sea level.
- NitrogenA major component of atmospheric air, making up about 78% of it, with a significant partial pressure.
- OxygenA vital gas for respiration, constituting about 21% of atmospheric air, with a notable partial pressure.
- Carbon DioxideA trace gas in the atmosphere, crucial for respiration, with a very low partial pressure.
- ArgonAn inert gas making up about 1% of the atmosphere, not significant in physiological processes.
- SolubilityThe ability of a gas to dissolve in a liquid, influenced by its partial pressure and other factors.
- Sea LevelThe reference point for atmospheric pressure, where it is typically 760 mmHg.
- AltitudeThe height above sea level, affecting atmospheric pressure and gas solubility.
- HomeostasisThe body's ability to maintain a stable internal environment, including constant temperature.
- VentilationThe process of moving air in and out of the lungs, facilitating gas exchange.