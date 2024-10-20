Law of Partial Pressure definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Respiration The process involving the movement of oxygen and carbon dioxide in and out of the blood driven by pressure gradients.

Partial Pressure The pressure exerted by a single type of gas in a mixture of gases, crucial for understanding gas diffusion.

Dalton's Law States that the total pressure of a gas mixture is the sum of the partial pressures of each individual gas.

Henry's Law Indicates that the amount of gas dissolved in a liquid is proportional to its partial pressure.

Pressure Gradient The difference in pressure that drives the passive movement of gases across membranes.

Atmospheric Pressure The pressure exerted by the weight of the atmosphere, typically 760 mmHg at sea level.

Nitrogen A major component of atmospheric air, making up about 78% of it, with a significant partial pressure.

Oxygen A vital gas for respiration, constituting about 21% of atmospheric air, with a notable partial pressure.

Carbon Dioxide A trace gas in the atmosphere, crucial for respiration, with a very low partial pressure.

Argon An inert gas making up about 1% of the atmosphere, not significant in physiological processes.

Solubility The ability of a gas to dissolve in a liquid, influenced by its partial pressure and other factors.

Sea Level The reference point for atmospheric pressure, where it is typically 760 mmHg.

Altitude The height above sea level, affecting atmospheric pressure and gas solubility.

Homeostasis The body's ability to maintain a stable internal environment, including constant temperature.