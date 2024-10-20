Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Law of Partial Pressure definitions Flashcards

Back
Law of Partial Pressure definitions
1/15
  • Respiration
    The process involving the movement of oxygen and carbon dioxide in and out of the blood driven by pressure gradients.
  • Partial Pressure
    The pressure exerted by a single type of gas in a mixture of gases, crucial for understanding gas diffusion.
  • Dalton's Law
    States that the total pressure of a gas mixture is the sum of the partial pressures of each individual gas.
  • Henry's Law
    Indicates that the amount of gas dissolved in a liquid is proportional to its partial pressure.
  • Pressure Gradient
    The difference in pressure that drives the passive movement of gases across membranes.
  • Atmospheric Pressure
    The pressure exerted by the weight of the atmosphere, typically 760 mmHg at sea level.
  • Nitrogen
    A major component of atmospheric air, making up about 78% of it, with a significant partial pressure.
  • Oxygen
    A vital gas for respiration, constituting about 21% of atmospheric air, with a notable partial pressure.
  • Carbon Dioxide
    A trace gas in the atmosphere, crucial for respiration, with a very low partial pressure.
  • Argon
    An inert gas making up about 1% of the atmosphere, not significant in physiological processes.
  • Solubility
    The ability of a gas to dissolve in a liquid, influenced by its partial pressure and other factors.
  • Sea Level
    The reference point for atmospheric pressure, where it is typically 760 mmHg.
  • Altitude
    The height above sea level, affecting atmospheric pressure and gas solubility.
  • Homeostasis
    The body's ability to maintain a stable internal environment, including constant temperature.
  • Ventilation
    The process of moving air in and out of the lungs, facilitating gas exchange.