Law of Partial Pressure - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Partial Pressure
Law of Partial Pressure Example 1
Gas A and Gas B are both mixtures separated by a permeable membrane. Gas A contains 40% nitrogen at a partial pressure of 300 mm Hg. Gas B contains 80% nitrogen at partial pressure of 200 mm Hg. Given this information, in which direction do you expect to see a net movement of nitrogen and why?
From Gas A to Gas B because the total pressure of Gas A is greater than Gas B.
From Gas B to Gas A because Gas B has a higher concentration of nitrogen than Gas A.
From Gas B to Gas A because 80% of 200 mm Hg > 40% of 300 mm Hg.
From Gas A to Gas B because the partial pressure of nitrogen in Gas A is greater than in Gas B.
Pressures: Dalton’s and Henry’s Laws
Law of Partial Pressure Example 2
Air in the alveoli is approximately 5.2% CO2. Given that information along with the total air pressure in the alveoli, which law would allow you to calculate the partial pressure of CO2?
Henry’s Law.
Dalton’s Law.
Purkinje’s Law.
Boyle’s Law.
How is Henry’s law related to the amount of gas that can be exchanged in the alveoli?
Henry’s law states that the small volume of the alveoli will cause an increase the total pressure, allowing gases to be more easily dissolved by the blood.
Henry’s law allows us to predict the relative amount of a gas that will dissolve in the blood when given its partial pressure.
Henry’s law states that molecules will always move towards an area of lower pressure.
Henry’s law states that, in a mixture, the total pressure can be divided into the partial pressures of each gas; this determines how much of each gas will be absorbed by the blood.
Gas A is 40% oxygen and 10% CO2. It has a total pressure of 500 mm Hg. Gas A is in contact with a with a liquid containing oxygen at a partial pressure of 100 mmHg and CO2 at a partial pressure of 25 mm Hg. In which direction will O2 and CO2 diffuse in this situation?
Oxygen will dissolve into the liquid, while CO2 will move from the liquid into the gas.
CO2 will dissolve into the liquid, while O2 will move from the liquid into the gas.
Both O2 and CO2 will move from the gas into the liquid.
Both O2 and CO2 will move from the liquid into the gas.
