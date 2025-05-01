What does the first law of thermodynamics state about energy? The first law states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transferred or transformed between forms.

Why is the first law of thermodynamics also called the principle of conservation of energy? Because it states that the total amount of energy in the universe remains constant and is conserved.

How is energy transferred from the sun to animals in an ecosystem? Energy from the sun is captured by plants through photosynthesis and then transferred to animals when they eat the plants.

What happens to energy when a bunny eats a plant? The bunny obtains chemical energy from the plant's glucose and transforms it into ATP for cellular use.

Can energy be created or destroyed according to the first law of thermodynamics? No, energy can only be transferred or transformed, not created or destroyed.

What is entropy? Entropy is a measure of disorder or randomness in a system.