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What does the first law of thermodynamics state about energy? The first law states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transferred or transformed between forms. Why is the first law of thermodynamics also called the principle of conservation of energy? Because it states that the total amount of energy in the universe remains constant and is conserved. How is energy transferred from the sun to animals in an ecosystem? Energy from the sun is captured by plants through photosynthesis and then transferred to animals when they eat the plants. What happens to energy when a bunny eats a plant? The bunny obtains chemical energy from the plant's glucose and transforms it into ATP for cellular use. Can energy be created or destroyed according to the first law of thermodynamics? No, energy can only be transferred or transformed, not created or destroyed. What is entropy? Entropy is a measure of disorder or randomness in a system. How does the level of entropy relate to the order of a system? A highly ordered system has low entropy, while a highly disordered system has high entropy. What is the natural tendency of reactions in terms of entropy? Reactions naturally tend to move the universe toward a state of higher entropy or greater disorder. How can living organisms decrease the entropy of their systems? Living organisms can input energy to create order and decrease entropy within their systems. What does the second law of thermodynamics state about energy conversions? It states that no energy conversion is 100% efficient because some energy is always lost as heat. What happens to the entropy of the universe with every energy transfer? The entropy of the universe increases with every energy transfer. Why is heat considered a form of energy loss in biological systems? Because heat is a form of kinetic energy that is not usable by organisms and is lost during energy transfers. What is the relationship between energy transfer and heat loss in ecosystems? Every energy transfer in ecosystems is accompanied by some loss of energy as heat. How does the second law of thermodynamics relate to entropy? The second law states that energy transfers increase the overall entropy of the universe. Can energy transfers ever be 100% efficient according to the second law of thermodynamics? No, because some energy is always lost as heat, making 100% efficiency impossible.
Laws of Thermodynamics quiz
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