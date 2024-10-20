Levers definitions Flashcards
Levers definitions
- LeverA rigid rod in the body, typically a bone, used to move a load with applied force.
- FulcrumThe pivot point of a lever, often a joint in the human body.
- EffortThe force applied to a lever, usually at the muscle insertion point.
- LoadThe weight or resistance that is moved by a lever.
- First Class LeverA lever with the fulcrum between the effort and the load, like the head's movement.
- Second Class LeverA lever with the load between the effort and the fulcrum, providing mechanical advantage.
- Third Class LeverA lever with the effort between the fulcrum and the load, allowing greater speed and range.
- Mechanical AdvantageA condition where less effort is needed to move a load due to lever structure.
- Mechanical DisadvantageA condition requiring more effort to move a load, but allows greater speed and range.
- Splenius CapitisA muscle that helps move the head using a first class lever system.
- Biceps BrachiiA muscle in the arm that operates as a third class lever, requiring more effort.
- Calf MuscleA muscle that acts as a second class lever, providing mechanical advantage.
- Range of MotionThe extent of movement possible in a joint or lever system.
- Pivot PointAnother term for fulcrum, the point around which a lever rotates.
- InsertionThe point where a muscle attaches to a bone, applying force in a lever system.