Levers definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Lever A rigid rod in the body, typically a bone, used to move a load with applied force.

Fulcrum The pivot point of a lever, often a joint in the human body.

Effort The force applied to a lever, usually at the muscle insertion point.

Load The weight or resistance that is moved by a lever.

First Class Lever A lever with the fulcrum between the effort and the load, like the head's movement.

Second Class Lever A lever with the load between the effort and the fulcrum, providing mechanical advantage.

Third Class Lever A lever with the effort between the fulcrum and the load, allowing greater speed and range.

Mechanical Advantage A condition where less effort is needed to move a load due to lever structure.

Mechanical Disadvantage A condition requiring more effort to move a load, but allows greater speed and range.

Splenius Capitis A muscle that helps move the head using a first class lever system.

Biceps Brachii A muscle in the arm that operates as a third class lever, requiring more effort.

Calf Muscle A muscle that acts as a second class lever, providing mechanical advantage.

Range of Motion The extent of movement possible in a joint or lever system.

Pivot Point Another term for fulcrum, the point around which a lever rotates.