10. Muscles
Levers
10. Muscles
Levers
1
concept
Lever Systems
8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Levers Example 1
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
In what type of lever is the force applied between the fulcrum and the load?
A
First-class.
B
Third-class.
C
Second-class.
D
Force cannot be applied between the fulcrum and the load.
4
ProblemProblem
The majority of the lever systems in the arms and legs are third-class levers; there are few second-class levers. Knowing this which of the following statements is correct?
A
The muscles of the arms and legs usually work at a mechanical disadvantage.
B
These joints will have relatively small range of motion.
C
Most movements of the arms and legs prioritize power over speed.
D
The fulcrum will most often be placed between the effort and the load.