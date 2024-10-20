Lipid Vitamins definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Lipid Vitamins definitions

Lipid Vitamins definitions
  • Lipid Vitamins
    Fat-soluble vitamins including A, D, E, and K, essential for various bodily functions.
  • Retinol
    Another name for Vitamin A, crucial for eyesight and derived from beta carotene.
  • Beta Carotene
    A terpenoid precursor to Vitamin A, abundant in carrots, aiding in vision.
  • Rhodopsin
    A light receptor protein in rod cells of the eyes, formed with the help of Vitamin A.
  • Isoprenoids
    A class of organic compounds, including lipid vitamins, derived from isoprene units.
  • Cholesterol
    A precursor molecule for Vitamin D, requiring sunlight for conversion.
  • Antioxidant
    A compound like Vitamin E that protects cells from free radicals.
  • Alpha Tocopherol
    Another name for Vitamin E, known for its antioxidant properties.
  • Free Radicals
    Highly reactive molecules that can cause cellular damage, countered by antioxidants.
  • Coagulation
    The process of blood clotting, regulated by Vitamin K.
  • Isoprene Units
    Building blocks of isoprenoids, found in the structure of lipid vitamins.
  • Calcium Metabolism
    A bodily process regulated by Vitamin D, crucial for bone health.
  • Phosphorus Metabolism
    A process regulated by Vitamin D, important for bone strength.
  • Kale
    A vegetable high in Vitamin K, aiding in blood clotting.
  • Ultraviolet Light
    Sunlight required for the formation and activation of Vitamin D.