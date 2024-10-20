Lipid Vitamins definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Lipid Vitamins Fat-soluble vitamins including A, D, E, and K, essential for various bodily functions.

Retinol Another name for Vitamin A, crucial for eyesight and derived from beta carotene.

Beta Carotene A terpenoid precursor to Vitamin A, abundant in carrots, aiding in vision.

Rhodopsin A light receptor protein in rod cells of the eyes, formed with the help of Vitamin A.

Isoprenoids A class of organic compounds, including lipid vitamins, derived from isoprene units.

Cholesterol A precursor molecule for Vitamin D, requiring sunlight for conversion.

Antioxidant A compound like Vitamin E that protects cells from free radicals.

Alpha Tocopherol Another name for Vitamin E, known for its antioxidant properties.

Free Radicals Highly reactive molecules that can cause cellular damage, countered by antioxidants.

Coagulation The process of blood clotting, regulated by Vitamin K.

Isoprene Units Building blocks of isoprenoids, found in the structure of lipid vitamins.

Calcium Metabolism A bodily process regulated by Vitamin D, crucial for bone health.

Phosphorus Metabolism A process regulated by Vitamin D, important for bone strength.

Kale A vegetable high in Vitamin K, aiding in blood clotting.