Lipid Vitamins definitions Flashcards

Lipid Vitamins definitions
- Lipid VitaminsFat-soluble vitamins including A, D, E, and K, essential for various bodily functions.
- RetinolAnother name for Vitamin A, crucial for eyesight and derived from beta carotene.
- Beta CaroteneA terpenoid precursor to Vitamin A, abundant in carrots, aiding in vision.
- RhodopsinA light receptor protein in rod cells of the eyes, formed with the help of Vitamin A.
- IsoprenoidsA class of organic compounds, including lipid vitamins, derived from isoprene units.
- CholesterolA precursor molecule for Vitamin D, requiring sunlight for conversion.
- AntioxidantA compound like Vitamin E that protects cells from free radicals.
- Alpha TocopherolAnother name for Vitamin E, known for its antioxidant properties.
- Free RadicalsHighly reactive molecules that can cause cellular damage, countered by antioxidants.
- CoagulationThe process of blood clotting, regulated by Vitamin K.
- Isoprene UnitsBuilding blocks of isoprenoids, found in the structure of lipid vitamins.
- Calcium MetabolismA bodily process regulated by Vitamin D, crucial for bone health.
- Phosphorus MetabolismA process regulated by Vitamin D, important for bone strength.
- KaleA vegetable high in Vitamin K, aiding in blood clotting.
- Ultraviolet LightSunlight required for the formation and activation of Vitamin D.