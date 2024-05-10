24. Metabolism and Nutrition
Lipid Vitamins
Lipid Vitamins - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
1
concept
Lipid Vitamins
Video duration:2m
2
concept
Vitamin A
Video duration:2m
3
concept
Vitamin D
Video duration:1m
4
concept
Vitamin E
Video duration:2m
5
concept
Vitamin K
Video duration:1m
6
concept
Recap of Lipid Vitamins
Video duration:2m
7
ProblemProblem
Which of the following is not a fat-soluble lipid vitamin?
A
Vitamin K.
B
Vitamin D.
C
Vitamin A.
D
Vitamin B.
E
Vitamin E.
8
ProblemProblem
What is another name for Vitamin A?
A
Vitamin B.
B
Carotene.
C
Retinol.
D
α-Tocopherol
E
Rhodopsin.
F
Isoprene.
9
ProblemProblem
Severe deficiency in which vitamin could lead to blindness?
A
Vitamin H
B
Vitamin C.
C
Vitamin K.
D
Vitamin E.
E
Vitamin A.
10
ProblemProblem
Severe deficiency in which vitamin could lead to rickets, a disease characterized by weakened, brittle bones?
A
Vitamin C
B
Vitamin D.
C
Vitamin A.
D
Vitamin K.
E
Vitamin E.
11
ProblemProblem
Two well-known anticoagulants, dicumarol & warfarin, inhibit function of which of the following vitamins?
A
Vitamin K
B
Vitamin E.
C
Vitamin C.
D
Vitamin A.
E
Vitamin B.
