Lipid Vitamins quiz Flashcards
Lipid Vitamins quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
What are the four fat-soluble vitamins?
The four fat-soluble vitamins are vitamins A, D, E, and K.Which of the following can store the four fat-soluble vitamins: liver, kidneys, or muscles?
The liver can store the four fat-soluble vitamins.What is the mnemonic to remember the lipid vitamins?
The mnemonic to remember the lipid vitamins is 'A Deck' (A, D, E, K).What is the primary function of vitamin A?
Vitamin A is crucial for eyesight and is required to form the light receptor protein rhodopsin in the eyes.How is vitamin D formed in the body?
Vitamin D is formed in the body through the conversion of cholesterol with the help of ultraviolet light from the sun.What role does vitamin E play in the body?
Vitamin E acts as an antioxidant, protecting cells from free radicals and helping to prevent cancer.Why is vitamin K important for the body?
Vitamin K is essential for blood clotting, which helps heal injuries.From which precursor is vitamin A derived?
Vitamin A is derived from the precursor molecule beta carotene, which is abundant in carrots.What is the relationship between vitamin D and bone health?
Vitamin D increases calcium absorption, leading to strong and healthy bones.Which vitamin is associated with the regulation of calcium and phosphorus metabolism?
Vitamin D is associated with the regulation of calcium and phosphorus metabolism.