Lipid Vitamins quiz Flashcards

Lipid Vitamins quiz
  • What are the four fat-soluble vitamins?
    The four fat-soluble vitamins are vitamins A, D, E, and K.
  • Which of the following can store the four fat-soluble vitamins: liver, kidneys, or muscles?
    The liver can store the four fat-soluble vitamins.
  • What is the mnemonic to remember the lipid vitamins?
    The mnemonic to remember the lipid vitamins is 'A Deck' (A, D, E, K).
  • What is the primary function of vitamin A?
    Vitamin A is crucial for eyesight and is required to form the light receptor protein rhodopsin in the eyes.
  • How is vitamin D formed in the body?
    Vitamin D is formed in the body through the conversion of cholesterol with the help of ultraviolet light from the sun.
  • What role does vitamin E play in the body?
    Vitamin E acts as an antioxidant, protecting cells from free radicals and helping to prevent cancer.
  • Why is vitamin K important for the body?
    Vitamin K is essential for blood clotting, which helps heal injuries.
  • From which precursor is vitamin A derived?
    Vitamin A is derived from the precursor molecule beta carotene, which is abundant in carrots.
  • What is the relationship between vitamin D and bone health?
    Vitamin D increases calcium absorption, leading to strong and healthy bones.
  • Which vitamin is associated with the regulation of calcium and phosphorus metabolism?
    Vitamin D is associated with the regulation of calcium and phosphorus metabolism.