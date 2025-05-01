Lipid Vitamins quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which lipid vitamin functions as a hormone by regulating calcium and phosphorus metabolism in the body? Vitamin D functions as a hormone by regulating calcium and phosphorus metabolism in the body.

Among the fat-soluble (lipid) vitamins A, D, E, and K, which one acts as a hormone in the regulation of mineral metabolism? Vitamin D acts as a hormone in the regulation of mineral metabolism, specifically calcium and phosphorus.

What is the precursor molecule for vitamin A found abundantly in carrots? Beta carotene is the precursor molecule for vitamin A and is abundant in carrots. It is a terpenoid that is converted into retinol in the body.

Which protein in rod cells of the eye requires vitamin A for its formation? The protein rhodopsin in rod cells requires vitamin A for its formation. Rhodopsin is essential for proper eyesight.

What is the common alternative name for vitamin E? Vitamin E is also commonly referred to as alpha tocopherol. This name is used interchangeably with vitamin E.

How does vitamin E help protect the body at the cellular level? Vitamin E acts as an antioxidant, protecting cells from highly reactive and dangerous free radicals. This protective function helps prevent cancer.