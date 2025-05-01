Lipid Vitamins quiz #1 Flashcards
Which lipid vitamin functions as a hormone by regulating calcium and phosphorus metabolism in the body? Vitamin D functions as a hormone by regulating calcium and phosphorus metabolism in the body. Among the fat-soluble (lipid) vitamins A, D, E, and K, which one acts as a hormone in the regulation of mineral metabolism? Vitamin D acts as a hormone in the regulation of mineral metabolism, specifically calcium and phosphorus. What is the precursor molecule for vitamin A found abundantly in carrots? Beta carotene is the precursor molecule for vitamin A and is abundant in carrots. It is a terpenoid that is converted into retinol in the body. Which protein in rod cells of the eye requires vitamin A for its formation? The protein rhodopsin in rod cells requires vitamin A for its formation. Rhodopsin is essential for proper eyesight. What is the common alternative name for vitamin E? Vitamin E is also commonly referred to as alpha tocopherol. This name is used interchangeably with vitamin E. How does vitamin E help protect the body at the cellular level? Vitamin E acts as an antioxidant, protecting cells from highly reactive and dangerous free radicals. This protective function helps prevent cancer. What dietary source is highlighted as being rich in vitamin K? Kale is highlighted as a dietary source rich in vitamin K. Eating kale provides the body with this essential vitamin. What is the origin of the name 'vitamin K'? The name 'vitamin K' comes from the Danish word for coagulation, which is spelled with a 'k'. This reflects its role in blood clotting. Which vitamin requires ultraviolet light from the sun for its formation and activation? Vitamin D requires ultraviolet light, usually from the sun, for its formation and activation. Sunlight enables the conversion of cholesterol into vitamin D. What mnemonic can help you remember the four lipid vitamins? The mnemonic 'A Deck' (A, D, E, K) can help you remember the four lipid vitamins. This phrase sounds like 'a deck of cards' and includes the initials of all four vitamins.
