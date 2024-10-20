Lipids definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Lipids Diverse hydrophobic biomolecules that do not form polymers, including fats, oils, phospholipids, steroids, and waxes.

Fatty acids Hydrocarbon chains with a carboxylic acid group; can be saturated or unsaturated.

Saturated fatty acids Fatty acids fully saturated with hydrogens, containing only single bonds, solid at room temperature.

Unsaturated fatty acids Fatty acids with one or more double bonds, causing kinks, liquid at room temperature.

Trans fatty acids Artificial unsaturated fatty acids with a double bond but no kink, often found in processed foods.

Triglycerides Lipids formed by three fatty acids linked to a glycerol molecule, primary fat storage in animals.

Glycerol A three-carbon molecule that forms the backbone of triglycerides and phospholipids.

Phospholipids Amphipathic lipids with a phosphate group, major component of cell membranes.

Amphipathic Molecules containing both hydrophilic and hydrophobic groups.

Steroids Lipids with four fused carbon rings, important for cell membrane structure and as hormones.

Cholesterol A steroid crucial for animal cell membrane structure, composed of four fused carbon rings.

Waxes Lipids composed of long-chain alcohols and fatty acids, used for protection and water loss prevention.

Hydrophobic Describes molecules that are water-fearing and do not mix well with water.

Hydrophilic Describes molecules that are water-loving and interact well with water.