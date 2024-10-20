Lipids definitions Flashcards
Lipids definitions
- LipidsDiverse hydrophobic biomolecules that do not form polymers, including fats, oils, phospholipids, steroids, and waxes.
- Fatty acidsHydrocarbon chains with a carboxylic acid group; can be saturated or unsaturated.
- Saturated fatty acidsFatty acids fully saturated with hydrogens, containing only single bonds, solid at room temperature.
- Unsaturated fatty acidsFatty acids with one or more double bonds, causing kinks, liquid at room temperature.
- Trans fatty acidsArtificial unsaturated fatty acids with a double bond but no kink, often found in processed foods.
- TriglyceridesLipids formed by three fatty acids linked to a glycerol molecule, primary fat storage in animals.
- GlycerolA three-carbon molecule that forms the backbone of triglycerides and phospholipids.
- PhospholipidsAmphipathic lipids with a phosphate group, major component of cell membranes.
- AmphipathicMolecules containing both hydrophilic and hydrophobic groups.
- SteroidsLipids with four fused carbon rings, important for cell membrane structure and as hormones.
- CholesterolA steroid crucial for animal cell membrane structure, composed of four fused carbon rings.
- WaxesLipids composed of long-chain alcohols and fatty acids, used for protection and water loss prevention.
- HydrophobicDescribes molecules that are water-fearing and do not mix well with water.
- HydrophilicDescribes molecules that are water-loving and interact well with water.
- Dehydration synthesisA chemical reaction that builds molecules by removing water, used in forming triglycerides.