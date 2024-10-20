Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
Lipids quiz Flashcards
Back
Lipids quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Which type of macromolecule stores energy and provides thermal insulation for the body?
You can tap to
flip the card.
👆
Which type of macromolecule stores energy and provides thermal insulation for the body?
Lipids, specifically fats, store energy and provide thermal insulation for the body.
Terms in this set (10)
Hide definitions
Which type of macromolecule stores energy and provides thermal insulation for the body?
Lipids, specifically fats, store energy and provide thermal insulation for the body.
A fat contains how many fatty acids?
A fat, or triglyceride, contains three fatty acids.
Which of the following is not a function of lipids in the body? a) Energy storage b) Thermal insulation c) Enzyme catalysis d) Cell membrane structure
c) Enzyme catalysis is not a function of lipids in the body.
What is the primary form of fat in our bodies?
The primary form of fat in our bodies is triglycerides.
What are the two main types of fatty acids?
The two main types of fatty acids are saturated and unsaturated fatty acids.
What is the structural characteristic of steroids?
Steroids are characterized by four fused carbon rings.
What is the role of phospholipids in cells?
Phospholipids form the major component of cell membranes.
What is the difference between saturated and unsaturated fatty acids?
Saturated fatty acids have no double bonds and are solid at room temperature, while unsaturated fatty acids have one or more double bonds and are liquid at room temperature.
What is an example of a wax and its function?
Beeswax is an example of a wax, and it serves to protect and prevent water loss.
What makes phospholipids amphipathic?
Phospholipids are amphipathic because they have both hydrophilic heads and hydrophobic tails.