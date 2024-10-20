Lung Volumes and Capacities definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Tidal Volume The amount of air moved during quiet breathing, approximately 500 milliliters for both males and females.

Inspiratory Reserve Volume Additional air that can be inhaled after a normal breath, ranging from 1900 to 3100 milliliters.

Expiratory Reserve Volume Additional air that can be exhaled after a normal breath, ranging from 700 to 1200 milliliters.

Residual Volume Air remaining in the lungs after maximum exhalation, typically between 1100 to 1200 milliliters.

Inspiratory Capacity Maximum air that can be inhaled after a normal exhale, about 2400 to 3600 milliliters.

Functional Residual Capacity Amount of air left in the lungs after a normal exhale, around 1800 to 2400 milliliters.

Vital Capacity Total air that can be exhaled after a maximum inhalation, approximately 3100 to 4800 milliliters.

Total Lung Capacity Sum of all lung volumes, about 4200 to 6000 milliliters, including anatomical dead space.

Anatomical Dead Space Volume of air remaining in the airway during ventilation, approximately 150 milliliters.

Ventilation The movement of air in and out of the lungs, crucial for gas exchange.

Alveoli Tiny air sacs in the lungs where gas exchange occurs, essential for oxygen and carbon dioxide transfer.

Bronchi Major air passages of the lungs that diverge from the windpipe, conducting air to the alveoli.

Trachea The windpipe, a tube that connects the larynx to the bronchi, allowing air passage to the lungs.

Upper Respiratory Tract Part of the respiratory system including the nose, nasal passages, and throat.