Lung Volumes and Capacities definitions Flashcards
Lung Volumes and Capacities definitions
- Tidal VolumeThe amount of air moved during quiet breathing, approximately 500 milliliters for both males and females.
- Inspiratory Reserve VolumeAdditional air that can be inhaled after a normal breath, ranging from 1900 to 3100 milliliters.
- Expiratory Reserve VolumeAdditional air that can be exhaled after a normal breath, ranging from 700 to 1200 milliliters.
- Residual VolumeAir remaining in the lungs after maximum exhalation, typically between 1100 to 1200 milliliters.
- Inspiratory CapacityMaximum air that can be inhaled after a normal exhale, about 2400 to 3600 milliliters.
- Functional Residual CapacityAmount of air left in the lungs after a normal exhale, around 1800 to 2400 milliliters.
- Vital CapacityTotal air that can be exhaled after a maximum inhalation, approximately 3100 to 4800 milliliters.
- Total Lung CapacitySum of all lung volumes, about 4200 to 6000 milliliters, including anatomical dead space.
- Anatomical Dead SpaceVolume of air remaining in the airway during ventilation, approximately 150 milliliters.
- VentilationThe movement of air in and out of the lungs, crucial for gas exchange.
- AlveoliTiny air sacs in the lungs where gas exchange occurs, essential for oxygen and carbon dioxide transfer.
- BronchiMajor air passages of the lungs that diverge from the windpipe, conducting air to the alveoli.
- TracheaThe windpipe, a tube that connects the larynx to the bronchi, allowing air passage to the lungs.
- Upper Respiratory TractPart of the respiratory system including the nose, nasal passages, and throat.
- EupneaNormal, unlabored breathing, typically involving tidal volume.