Lung Volumes and Capacities definitions Flashcards

Lung Volumes and Capacities definitions

Lung Volumes and Capacities definitions
  • Tidal Volume
    The amount of air moved during quiet breathing, approximately 500 milliliters for both males and females.
  • Inspiratory Reserve Volume
    Additional air that can be inhaled after a normal breath, ranging from 1900 to 3100 milliliters.
  • Expiratory Reserve Volume
    Additional air that can be exhaled after a normal breath, ranging from 700 to 1200 milliliters.
  • Residual Volume
    Air remaining in the lungs after maximum exhalation, typically between 1100 to 1200 milliliters.
  • Inspiratory Capacity
    Maximum air that can be inhaled after a normal exhale, about 2400 to 3600 milliliters.
  • Functional Residual Capacity
    Amount of air left in the lungs after a normal exhale, around 1800 to 2400 milliliters.
  • Vital Capacity
    Total air that can be exhaled after a maximum inhalation, approximately 3100 to 4800 milliliters.
  • Total Lung Capacity
    Sum of all lung volumes, about 4200 to 6000 milliliters, including anatomical dead space.
  • Anatomical Dead Space
    Volume of air remaining in the airway during ventilation, approximately 150 milliliters.
  • Ventilation
    The movement of air in and out of the lungs, crucial for gas exchange.
  • Alveoli
    Tiny air sacs in the lungs where gas exchange occurs, essential for oxygen and carbon dioxide transfer.
  • Bronchi
    Major air passages of the lungs that diverge from the windpipe, conducting air to the alveoli.
  • Trachea
    The windpipe, a tube that connects the larynx to the bronchi, allowing air passage to the lungs.
  • Upper Respiratory Tract
    Part of the respiratory system including the nose, nasal passages, and throat.
  • Eupnea
    Normal, unlabored breathing, typically involving tidal volume.