Lung Volumes
Lung Volumes and Capacities Example 1
Of the following four lung volumes, which do you think would be the hardest to measure without advanced instrumentation?
Expiratory reserve volume (ERV).
Tidal Volume (TV).
Residual Volume (RV).
Inspiratory Reserve Volume (IRV).
Under normal conditions which of the following volumes do you expect to be the smallest?
Expiratory reserve volume (ERV).
Tidal Volume (TV).
Residual Volume (RV).
Inspiratory Reserve Volume (IRV).
Lung Capacities
Lung Volumes and Capacities Example 2
Which of the following would best predict how likely someone is to blow out all their birthday candles in a single breath?
Tidal Volume (TV).
Inspiratory Capacity (IC).
Expiratory Reserve Volume (ERV).
Vital Capacity (VC).
The Functional Residual Capacity can be thought of as a combination of which other measures of lung volume?
Tidal Volume (TV) and Inspiratory Capacity (IC).
Residual Volume (RV) and Expiratory Reserve Volume (ERV).
Tidal volume (TV) and Functional Residual Capacity (FRC).
Total Lung Capacity (TLC) and Residual Volume (RV).
Distinguish between inspiratory reserve volume (IRV) and inspiratory capacity (IC)?
IRV measures total inspiration starting at the end of a normal expiration while IC measures total inspiration starting at the end of a normal inspiration.
IC includes tidal volume (TV) and IRV; IRV does not include TV.
IC includes both tidal volume (TV) and vital capacity (VC); IRV does not include VC.
IC measures total inspiration starting at the end of forced expiration, while IRV measures total inspiration starting at the peak of tidal volume.
The typical person has about 150 ml anatomical dead space. If the typical tidal volume is about 500 ml, how much air that starts completely outside the body actually makes it to the alveoli with each inspiration?
500 mL.
150 mL.
650 mL.
350 mL.
