Lung Volumes and Capacities quiz Flashcards

Which volumes are combined to provide the inspiratory capacity?
Inspiratory capacity is calculated by adding tidal volume (TV) and inspiratory reserve volume (IRV).
What is the difference between tidal volume and vital capacity?
Tidal volume (TV) is the amount of air moved during quiet breathing, approximately 500 milliliters. Vital capacity (VC) is the total air that can be exhaled after a maximum inhalation, approximately 3100 milliliters for females and 4800 milliliters for males.
How is the vital capacity calculated?
Vital capacity is calculated by adding inspiratory reserve volume (IRV), tidal volume (TV), and expiratory reserve volume (ERV).
What is the amount of air exchanged during normal breathing?
The amount of air exchanged during normal breathing, or tidal volume, is approximately 500 milliliters.
What statement best describes tidal volume?
Tidal volume is the amount of air moved in and out of the lungs during quiet breathing, approximately 500 milliliters.
What does expiratory reserve volume (ERV) measure?
Expiratory reserve volume (ERV) measures the additional air that can be exhaled after a normal exhalation, ranging from 700 to 1200 milliliters.
Which term refers to the amount of air inhaled and exhaled during one cycle of quiet breathing?
Tidal volume refers to the amount of air inhaled and exhaled during one cycle of quiet breathing.
Which of the following lung volumes is the amount of air remaining in the lungs after maximum exhalation?
Residual volume (RV) is the amount of air remaining in the lungs after maximum exhalation, typically between 1100 to 1200 milliliters.
What is the correct formula for calculating total lung capacity?
Total lung capacity is calculated by adding inspiratory reserve volume (IRV), tidal volume (TV), expiratory reserve volume (ERV), and residual volume (RV).
