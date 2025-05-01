Lung Volumes and Capacities quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What are the four main lung volumes, and what does each represent in terms of air movement during breathing? The four main lung volumes are tidal volume (TV), the amount of air moved during quiet breathing (~500 mL); inspiratory reserve volume (IRV), the extra air that can be inhaled after a normal breath (1900–3100 mL); expiratory reserve volume (ERV), the extra air that can be exhaled after a normal breath (700–1200 mL); and residual volume (RV), the air remaining in the lungs after maximum exhalation (1100–1200 mL).

How is vital capacity defined, and which lung volumes are included in its calculation? Vital capacity is the total amount of air that can be exhaled after a maximum inhalation. It is calculated by adding inspiratory reserve volume (IRV), tidal volume (TV), and expiratory reserve volume (ERV).

What is anatomical dead space, and how does it affect the measurement of lung volumes and capacities? Anatomical dead space is the volume of air (about 150 mL) that remains in the airways (trachea, bronchi, upper respiratory tract) and does not participate in gas exchange. It means that not all the air measured in lung volumes and capacities reaches the alveoli for gas exchange.

What is tidal volume (TV) and approximately how much air does it represent during quiet breathing? Tidal volume is the amount of air moved in and out of the lungs during quiet, restful breathing, and it is about 500 milliliters for both males and females.

What does inspiratory reserve volume (IRV) measure, and what is its typical range? Inspiratory reserve volume is the extra air that can be inhaled after a normal breath, ranging from about 1900 mL for females to 3100 mL for males.

How is expiratory reserve volume (ERV) defined, and what are its typical values? Expiratory reserve volume is the additional air that can be exhaled after a normal exhale, typically between 700 and 1200 milliliters.