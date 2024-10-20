Lymphatic Vasculature definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Lymphatic Capillaries Smallest and most numerous vessels, absorb interstitial fluid and proteins, initiating lymph formation.

Lymphatic Vessels Larger than capillaries, contain valves to prevent backflow, transport lymph towards trunks and ducts.

Lymphatic Trunks Collect lymph from vessels, named for body regions they drain, merge to form lymphatic ducts.

Lymphatic Ducts Largest lymphatic vessels, empty lymph into veins near the heart, include right and thoracic ducts.

Valves Structures in lymphatic vessels preventing backflow, ensuring one-way lymph movement.

Lymph Nodes Bean-shaped structures in lymphatic vasculature, play a role in immune response by filtering lymph.

Skeletal Muscle Contractions Voluntary muscle movements compress lymphatic vessels, aiding lymph propulsion.

Smooth Muscle Contractions Involuntary muscle contractions in vessel walls, help propel lymph through larger vessels.

Arterial Pulsations Rhythmic artery movements compress nearby lymphatic vessels, aiding lymph flow.

Respiratory Movements Breathing changes abdominal pressure, aiding lymph propulsion through vessels.

Interstitial Fluid Fluid absorbed by lymphatic capillaries, forming lymph.

Cisterna Chyli Sac in the abdomen storing lymph, origin of the thoracic duct.

Endothelial Cells Cells forming lymphatic capillary walls, create one-way flaps for fluid entry.

Anchoring Proteins Structures maintaining lymphatic capillary position during valve operation.