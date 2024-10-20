Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Lymphatic Vasculature definitions Flashcards

Back
Lymphatic Vasculature definitions
1/15
  • Lymphatic Capillaries
    Smallest and most numerous vessels, absorb interstitial fluid and proteins, initiating lymph formation.
  • Lymphatic Vessels
    Larger than capillaries, contain valves to prevent backflow, transport lymph towards trunks and ducts.
  • Lymphatic Trunks
    Collect lymph from vessels, named for body regions they drain, merge to form lymphatic ducts.
  • Lymphatic Ducts
    Largest lymphatic vessels, empty lymph into veins near the heart, include right and thoracic ducts.
  • Valves
    Structures in lymphatic vessels preventing backflow, ensuring one-way lymph movement.
  • Lymph Nodes
    Bean-shaped structures in lymphatic vasculature, play a role in immune response by filtering lymph.
  • Skeletal Muscle Contractions
    Voluntary muscle movements compress lymphatic vessels, aiding lymph propulsion.
  • Smooth Muscle Contractions
    Involuntary muscle contractions in vessel walls, help propel lymph through larger vessels.
  • Arterial Pulsations
    Rhythmic artery movements compress nearby lymphatic vessels, aiding lymph flow.
  • Respiratory Movements
    Breathing changes abdominal pressure, aiding lymph propulsion through vessels.
  • Interstitial Fluid
    Fluid absorbed by lymphatic capillaries, forming lymph.
  • Cisterna Chyli
    Sac in the abdomen storing lymph, origin of the thoracic duct.
  • Endothelial Cells
    Cells forming lymphatic capillary walls, create one-way flaps for fluid entry.
  • Anchoring Proteins
    Structures maintaining lymphatic capillary position during valve operation.
  • Fluid Balance
    Lymphatic system function, returning leaked fluids to cardiovascular system.