Lymphatic Vasculature quiz #1 Flashcards

Describe the structure and function of lymphatic capillaries and explain how they differ from blood capillaries. Lymphatic capillaries are the smallest and most numerous lymphatic vessels, closely associated with blood capillaries. They have highly permeable walls formed by overlapping endothelial cells that create one-way flaps, allowing interstitial fluid, proteins, large macromolecules, cellular debris, and even pathogens to enter. Unlike blood capillaries, which are less permeable and do not allow large substances to pass, lymphatic capillaries can absorb these larger materials. The one-way flaps prevent lymph from leaking back into the interstitial space, ensuring unidirectional flow toward larger lymphatic vessels.

List and describe the four main types of lymphatic vessels in order from smallest to largest, and explain their roles in lymph transport. The four main types of lymphatic vessels, from smallest to largest, are: (1) Lymphatic capillaries, which absorb interstitial fluid and proteins to form lymph; (2) Lymphatic vessels (collecting vessels), which have three tunics and valves to prevent backflow, transporting lymph toward larger vessels; (3) Lymphatic trunks, named for the regions they drain, which collect lymph from merging vessels; and (4) Lymphatic ducts (right lymphatic duct and thoracic duct), the largest and least numerous, which empty lymph into veins near the heart, returning it to the cardiovascular system.

How is lymph propelled through the lymphatic system in the absence of a central pump like the heart? Lymph is propelled through the lymphatic system by several mechanisms: skeletal muscle contractions compress nearby lymphatic vessels, smooth muscle contractions in the vessel walls (especially in larger vessels), pulsations of nearby arteries, and changes in thoracic and abdominal pressure during breathing (the respiratory pump). Numerous valves in lymphatic vessels prevent backflow, ensuring lymph moves in one direction toward the heart.

What are the two main lymphatic ducts, and which regions of the body do they drain? The two main lymphatic ducts are the right lymphatic duct and the thoracic duct. The right lymphatic duct drains lymph from the upper right side of the body (right side of the head, right arm, and right thorax) into the junction of the right subclavian and right internal jugular veins. The thoracic duct, which is longer, drains lymph from the rest of the body (including both lower limbs, abdomen, left arm, and left side of the head and thorax) into the junction of the left subclavian and left internal jugular veins.

Explain two key functional differences between the lymphatic system and the cardiovascular system. First, the lymphatic system is a one-way, linear network that transports lymph toward the heart, while the cardiovascular system forms a closed circulatory loop for blood. Second, the lymphatic system lacks a central pump and relies on low-pressure mechanisms for lymph movement, optimizing it for immune surveillance and returning leaked fluids, whereas the cardiovascular system uses the heart as a pump to maintain high-pressure, rapid blood flow for nutrient and gas exchange.

What structural feature of lymphatic capillaries makes them more permeable than blood capillaries? Lymphatic capillaries have overlapping endothelial cells that form one-way flaps, allowing large substances like proteins, debris, and pathogens to enter but preventing lymph from leaking back out.