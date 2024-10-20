Meiosis definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Interphase The preparatory phase before meiosis, consisting of G1, S, and G2 phases, where DNA is replicated.

Meiosis 1 The first division in meiosis, reducing a diploid cell to two haploid cells by separating homologous chromosomes.

Meiosis 2 The second division in meiosis, maintaining haploid cells and separating sister chromatids.

Diploid A cell containing two complete sets of chromosomes, one from each parent.

Haploid A cell containing a single set of unpaired chromosomes, typical of gametes.

Gametes Sex cells, such as sperm or eggs, that are haploid and genetically diverse.

Homologous Chromosomes Pairs of chromosomes with the same genes but possibly different alleles, separated in meiosis 1.

Sister Chromatids Identical copies of a chromosome connected by a centromere, separated in meiosis 2.

Crossing Over Exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes during prophase 1, increasing diversity.

Independent Assortment Random alignment of homologous chromosomes during metaphase 1, contributing to genetic variability.

Reductional Division Another term for meiosis 1, where the chromosome number is halved from diploid to haploid.

Equational Division Another term for meiosis 2, where the chromosome number remains the same, maintaining haploidy.

Synapsis The pairing of homologous chromosomes during prophase 1, setting the stage for crossing over.

Chiasma The site where crossing over occurs between homologous chromosomes, forming an X shape.