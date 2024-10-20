Meiosis definitions Flashcards
Meiosis definitions
- InterphaseThe preparatory phase before meiosis, consisting of G1, S, and G2 phases, where DNA is replicated.
- Meiosis 1The first division in meiosis, reducing a diploid cell to two haploid cells by separating homologous chromosomes.
- Meiosis 2The second division in meiosis, maintaining haploid cells and separating sister chromatids.
- DiploidA cell containing two complete sets of chromosomes, one from each parent.
- HaploidA cell containing a single set of unpaired chromosomes, typical of gametes.
- GametesSex cells, such as sperm or eggs, that are haploid and genetically diverse.
- Homologous ChromosomesPairs of chromosomes with the same genes but possibly different alleles, separated in meiosis 1.
- Sister ChromatidsIdentical copies of a chromosome connected by a centromere, separated in meiosis 2.
- Crossing OverExchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes during prophase 1, increasing diversity.
- Independent AssortmentRandom alignment of homologous chromosomes during metaphase 1, contributing to genetic variability.
- Reductional DivisionAnother term for meiosis 1, where the chromosome number is halved from diploid to haploid.
- Equational DivisionAnother term for meiosis 2, where the chromosome number remains the same, maintaining haploidy.
- SynapsisThe pairing of homologous chromosomes during prophase 1, setting the stage for crossing over.
- ChiasmaThe site where crossing over occurs between homologous chromosomes, forming an X shape.
- CytokinesisThe division of the cytoplasm, resulting in two separate cells after each meiotic division.