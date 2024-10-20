Skip to main content
Meiosis definitions Flashcards

Meiosis definitions
  • Interphase
    The preparatory phase before meiosis, consisting of G1, S, and G2 phases, where DNA is replicated.
  • Meiosis 1
    The first division in meiosis, reducing a diploid cell to two haploid cells by separating homologous chromosomes.
  • Meiosis 2
    The second division in meiosis, maintaining haploid cells and separating sister chromatids.
  • Diploid
    A cell containing two complete sets of chromosomes, one from each parent.
  • Haploid
    A cell containing a single set of unpaired chromosomes, typical of gametes.
  • Gametes
    Sex cells, such as sperm or eggs, that are haploid and genetically diverse.
  • Homologous Chromosomes
    Pairs of chromosomes with the same genes but possibly different alleles, separated in meiosis 1.
  • Sister Chromatids
    Identical copies of a chromosome connected by a centromere, separated in meiosis 2.
  • Crossing Over
    Exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes during prophase 1, increasing diversity.
  • Independent Assortment
    Random alignment of homologous chromosomes during metaphase 1, contributing to genetic variability.
  • Reductional Division
    Another term for meiosis 1, where the chromosome number is halved from diploid to haploid.
  • Equational Division
    Another term for meiosis 2, where the chromosome number remains the same, maintaining haploidy.
  • Synapsis
    The pairing of homologous chromosomes during prophase 1, setting the stage for crossing over.
  • Chiasma
    The site where crossing over occurs between homologous chromosomes, forming an X shape.
  • Cytokinesis
    The division of the cytoplasm, resulting in two separate cells after each meiotic division.