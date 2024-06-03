Meiosis - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Introduction to Meiosis
Meiosis Example 1
Which of the following steps must occur before Meiosis I in germ cells?
The DNA of the haploid cell is replicated.
The RNA of the diploid cell is replicated.
The DNA of the diploid cells is replicated.
The two cells need to be physically separated by cytokinesis.
Meiosis I & Meiosis II
In Meiosis II, ________ cells are divided into 4 ___________ daughter cells.
Diploid; Haploid.
Haploid; Diploid.
Haploid; Haploid.
Diploid; Diploid.
Meiosis I
A daughter cell is created by meiosis I and the first round of cytokinesis. This daughter cell is just beginning meiosis II. Which of the following is an appropriate description of this daughter cell's genetic contents?
It has half the amount of DNA as the parent cell.
It has half the chromosomes but twice the DNA of the parent cell.
It has one-fourth the DNA and one-half the chromosomes as the parent cell.
It is genetically identical to the parent cell.
Meiosis II
During which of the following stages of meiosis do homologous chromosomes pair up and align along the metaphase plate of the cell?
Metaphase I of meiosis.
Telophase I of meiosis.
Anaphase I of mitosis.
Metaphase II of meiosis.
Genetic Variation During Meiosis
Meiosis Example 5
During which of the following processes does independent assortment of chromosomes occur?
In meiosis I only.
In meiosis II only.
In mitosis and meiosis I.
In mitosis I and meiosis II.
