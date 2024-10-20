Meiosis quiz #1 Flashcards

What happens at the end of anaphase II in meiosis?
At the end of anaphase II, sister chromatids are separated and move to opposite poles of the cell.
What occurs during metaphase II in meiosis?
During metaphase II, chromosomes align in a single file row at the equatorial plane of the cell.
What is the main difference between oogenesis and spermatogenesis in terms of meiosis?
The main difference is that oogenesis results in one viable ovum and polar bodies, while spermatogenesis results in four viable sperm cells.
What happens before prophase II begins in meiosis?
Before prophase II begins, the cell has completed meiosis I and cytokinesis, resulting in two haploid cells with replicated chromosomes.
What occurs at metaphase I during meiosis?
During metaphase I, homologous chromosomes align in pairs at the equatorial plane, forming two rows.
How do the two cells at the end of telophase I and cytokinesis I in male cells compare?
At the end of telophase I and cytokinesis I, male cells have two haploid daughter cells, each with half the number of chromosomes compared to the original diploid cell.
Which healthy gamete could not result from the parent cell shown?
A gamete with an incorrect number of chromosomes due to nondisjunction could not result from a healthy parent cell.
When does an ovum finish meiosis?
An ovum finishes meiosis upon fertilization, completing meiosis II.
Which of the following is a correct sequence of cells in spermatogenesis? (A) Spermatogonia, primary spermatocyte, secondary spermatocyte, spermatid, spermatozoa (B) Primary spermatocyte, spermatogonia, secondary spermatocyte, spermatid, spermatozoa (C) Spermatogonia, secondary spermatocyte, primary spermatocyte, spermatid, spermatozoa
A) Spermatogonia, primary spermatocyte, secondary spermatocyte, spermatid, spermatozoa
What is pulled apart in anaphase II of meiosis?
Sister chromatids are pulled apart in anaphase II.
A human somatic cell contains 46 chromosomes. How many chromosomes are found in a human egg cell?
A human egg cell contains 23 chromosomes.
When does a mature oocyte complete meiosis I?
A mature oocyte completes meiosis I just before ovulation.
What is meiosis called in males?
Meiosis in males is called spermatogenesis.
The human life cycle includes which two types of nuclear division?
The human life cycle includes mitosis and meiosis.
What is meiosis called in females?
Meiosis in females is called oogenesis.
When does synapsis occur during meiosis?
Synapsis occurs during prophase I of meiosis.
What stimulates the secondary oocyte to complete meiosis II?
Fertilization by a sperm cell stimulates the secondary oocyte to complete meiosis II.
Which of the following events is observed during metaphase II? (A) Homologous chromosomes align in pairs (B) Chromosomes align in a single file row (C) Sister chromatids are separated
B) Chromosomes align in a single file row
Which of the following are produced as a result of oogenesis? (A) Four viable ova (B) One viable ovum and polar bodies (C) Two viable ova
B) One viable ovum and polar bodies
Which of these contains two haploid nuclei?
A cell at the end of telophase I contains two haploid nuclei.
The events of prophase II include which of the following?
Prophase II includes the condensation of chromosomes and the breakdown of the nuclear envelope.
How many chromosomes are found in a human gamete?
A human gamete contains 23 chromosomes.
What happens to each secondary spermatocyte during meiosis II?
Each secondary spermatocyte undergoes meiosis II to produce two spermatids.
How does interphase I of meiosis differ from interphase II of meiosis?
Interphase I includes DNA replication, while interphase II does not.
What is the difference between metaphase I and metaphase II in meiosis?
In metaphase I, homologous chromosomes align in pairs, while in metaphase II, chromosomes align in a single file row.
At what point is meiosis II completed for the female gamete?
Meiosis II is completed for the female gamete upon fertilization.
How do spermatogenesis and oogenesis differ in terms of the number of gametes they produce?
Spermatogenesis produces four viable sperm cells, while oogenesis produces one viable ovum.
How does spermatogenesis differ from oogenesis?
Spermatogenesis results in four sperm cells, while oogenesis results in one ovum and polar bodies.
Which of the following events occurs during anaphase I? (A) Separation of sister chromatids (B) Separation of homologous chromosomes (C) Chromosomes align at the equatorial plane
B) Separation of homologous chromosomes
Which two products are the result of a primary oocyte completing the first meiotic division?
A secondary oocyte and a polar body are produced.
What happens in each gamete following telophase II?
Each gamete becomes a haploid cell with a unique combination of genetic material.
Which is true of metaphase II in meiosis?
In metaphase II, chromosomes align in a single file row at the equatorial plane.
Which is correctly matched with the appropriate number of chromosomes in each daughter cell? (A) Diploid cell with 46 chromosomes (B) Haploid cell with 23 chromosomes (C) Diploid cell with 23 chromosomes
B) Haploid cell with 23 chromosomes
Does crossing over happen again in prophase II?
No, crossing over occurs only during prophase I.
These cells are the result of nondisjunction during which of the following phases? (A) Anaphase I (B) Anaphase II (C) Metaphase I
A) Anaphase I or B) Anaphase II
When do primary oocytes complete meiosis I?
Primary oocytes complete meiosis I just before ovulation.
In what phase does synapsis occur during meiosis?
Synapsis occurs during prophase I.
Which statement is true of spermatogenesis but not of oogenesis?
Spermatogenesis produces four viable sperm cells, while oogenesis produces one viable ovum.
Which is not true about spermatogenesis?
It is not true that spermatogenesis produces polar bodies; it produces four viable sperm cells.
How many Barr bodies does a normal human female contain in each diploid cell?
A normal human female contains one Barr body in each diploid cell.