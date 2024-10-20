Skip to main content
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - The Osteon definitions Flashcards

  • Osteon
    The structural unit of compact bone, resembling tree rings, composed of concentric lamellae surrounding a central canal.
  • Haversian system
    Another name for the osteon, highlighting its role as the fundamental unit of compact bone.
  • Central canal
    A channel in the osteon containing blood vessels and nerves, running parallel to the bone's length.
  • Lamellae
    Concentric rings of bone matrix in the osteon, composed of collagen and hydroxyapatite, providing strength and flexibility.
  • Lacunae
    Small chambers within lamellae that house osteocytes, interconnected by canaliculi for nutrient exchange.
  • Osteocytes
    Mature bone cells residing in lacunae, maintaining bone tissue and facilitating nutrient exchange.
  • Canaliculi
    Tiny canals connecting lacunae, allowing for nutrient and waste exchange between osteocytes and the central canal.
  • Perforating canals
    Channels running perpendicular to central canals, connecting them to each other and to the bone's blood supply.
  • Bone matrix
    The intercellular substance of bone tissue, composed of collagen fibers and hydroxyapatite crystals.
  • Collagen
    A protein in the bone matrix providing tensile strength and flexibility, arranged in spirals within lamellae.
  • Hydroxyapatite
    A mineral in the bone matrix, primarily calcium phosphate, contributing to bone hardness and rigidity.
  • Spongy bone
    The porous, less dense bone tissue found inside bones, contrasting with the dense compact bone.
  • Medullary cavity
    The central cavity of bone shafts where marrow is stored, connected to the osteon via perforating canals.
  • Diaphysis
    The shaft or central part of a long bone, where osteons run parallel to the bone's length.
  • Twisting forces
    Stresses that can cause bones to break, resisted by the alternating direction of collagen fibers in lamellae.