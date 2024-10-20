Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - The Osteon definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Osteon The structural unit of compact bone, resembling tree rings, composed of concentric lamellae surrounding a central canal.

Haversian system Another name for the osteon, highlighting its role as the fundamental unit of compact bone.

Central canal A channel in the osteon containing blood vessels and nerves, running parallel to the bone's length.

Lamellae Concentric rings of bone matrix in the osteon, composed of collagen and hydroxyapatite, providing strength and flexibility.

Lacunae Small chambers within lamellae that house osteocytes, interconnected by canaliculi for nutrient exchange.

Osteocytes Mature bone cells residing in lacunae, maintaining bone tissue and facilitating nutrient exchange.

Canaliculi Tiny canals connecting lacunae, allowing for nutrient and waste exchange between osteocytes and the central canal.

Perforating canals Channels running perpendicular to central canals, connecting them to each other and to the bone's blood supply.

Bone matrix The intercellular substance of bone tissue, composed of collagen fibers and hydroxyapatite crystals.

Collagen A protein in the bone matrix providing tensile strength and flexibility, arranged in spirals within lamellae.

Hydroxyapatite A mineral in the bone matrix, primarily calcium phosphate, contributing to bone hardness and rigidity.

Spongy bone The porous, less dense bone tissue found inside bones, contrasting with the dense compact bone.

Medullary cavity The central cavity of bone shafts where marrow is stored, connected to the osteon via perforating canals.

Diaphysis The shaft or central part of a long bone, where osteons run parallel to the bone's length.