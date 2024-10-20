Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - The Osteon definitions Flashcards
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - The Osteon definitions
- OsteonThe structural unit of compact bone, resembling tree rings, composed of concentric lamellae surrounding a central canal.
- Haversian systemAnother name for the osteon, highlighting its role as the fundamental unit of compact bone.
- Central canalA channel in the osteon containing blood vessels and nerves, running parallel to the bone's length.
- LamellaeConcentric rings of bone matrix in the osteon, composed of collagen and hydroxyapatite, providing strength and flexibility.
- LacunaeSmall chambers within lamellae that house osteocytes, interconnected by canaliculi for nutrient exchange.
- OsteocytesMature bone cells residing in lacunae, maintaining bone tissue and facilitating nutrient exchange.
- CanaliculiTiny canals connecting lacunae, allowing for nutrient and waste exchange between osteocytes and the central canal.
- Perforating canalsChannels running perpendicular to central canals, connecting them to each other and to the bone's blood supply.
- Bone matrixThe intercellular substance of bone tissue, composed of collagen fibers and hydroxyapatite crystals.
- CollagenA protein in the bone matrix providing tensile strength and flexibility, arranged in spirals within lamellae.
- HydroxyapatiteA mineral in the bone matrix, primarily calcium phosphate, contributing to bone hardness and rigidity.
- Spongy boneThe porous, less dense bone tissue found inside bones, contrasting with the dense compact bone.
- Medullary cavityThe central cavity of bone shafts where marrow is stored, connected to the osteon via perforating canals.
- DiaphysisThe shaft or central part of a long bone, where osteons run parallel to the bone's length.
- Twisting forcesStresses that can cause bones to break, resisted by the alternating direction of collagen fibers in lamellae.