Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - The Osteon
Osteon
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - The Osteon Example 1
Choose the words that best complete the follow statement: The structural unit of compact bone is the ___________ which is comprised of concentric __________.
Lacuna: Osteons
Osteon: Lamellae
Lamella: Lacunae
Osteon: Lacunae
What would be one possible result if bone developed without canaliculi?
Bones would lose their strength; they would remain rigid, but would become brittle.
Blood vessels could not pass through the bone, meaning bone cells would not receive nutrients.
Bone could not be remodeled as osteoblasts and osteoclasts could no longer travel through the bone tissue.
Osteocytes could not receive nutrients or send signals as they would not be in contact with other cells.
Which statement about central canals and perforating canals is correct?
The central canal runs through the center of the osteon, while perforating canals allow nutrients to diffuse from the central canal to the osteocytes in lacunae.
Because the blood vessels in central canals all run parallel, perforating canals are necessary to connect them.
Perforating canals carry the nerve supply for the bone, while central canals carry the blood supply.
Perforating canals run parallel to the osteon, while the central canals connect perforating canals to the medullary cavity in the center of the bone.
Structure of Lamellae
Collagen fibers run in alternate directions between lamellae. What would the effect on bone be if all of the collagen fibers were oriented in the same direction?
The bone would lose its hardness and would bend easily.
The bone would break more easily if stress were applied from a different direction.
The structure of the osteon could not form; lamellae arise naturally from the alternating directions of collagen.
The periosteum could not attach properly as the perforating fibers rely on the alternating pattern of collagen.