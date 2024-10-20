Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - The Osteon quiz Flashcards
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - The Osteon quiz
Lacunae are located between concentric rings of compact bone tissue called what?
Lacunae are located between concentric rings called lamellae.Which statements describe an osteon?
An osteon is the structural unit of compact bone, featuring a central canal surrounded by concentric rings called lamellae.What is the basic structural unit of compact bone tissue?
The basic structural unit of compact bone tissue is the osteon, also known as the Haversian system.What structure is found in compact bone and houses osteocytes?
Lacunae are the structures found in compact bone that house osteocytes.Which statement regarding osteons is false?
Osteons do not contain spongy bone; they are composed of compact bone.Which of the following are found in an osteon? A) Central canal B) Lamellae C) Lacunae D) Perforating canals
A) Central canal, B) Lamellae, and C) Lacunae are found in an osteon.What are the bone matrix rings that surround the central canal of each osteon called?
The bone matrix rings that surround the central canal of each osteon are called lamellae.What is the function of canaliculi in the osteon?
Canaliculi connect lacunae to each other and to the central canal, allowing for nutrient and waste exchange.How do collagen fibers in lamellae contribute to bone strength?
Collagen fibers in lamellae are arranged in alternating directions, enhancing bone strength and resistance to twisting forces.What is the role of perforating canals in compact bone?
Perforating canals connect central canals to each other and to the blood supply, facilitating blood and nerve supply throughout the bone.