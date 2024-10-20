Monomers & Polymers definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Monomers & Polymers definitions

Monomers & Polymers definitions
  • Monomers
    Single building blocks that can be repetitively linked together to form polymers.
  • Polymers
    Long chains of many monomers linked together.
  • Carbohydrates
    Biomolecules that use monosaccharides as their consistent monomers.
  • Proteins
    Biomolecules that use amino acids as their consistent monomers.
  • Nucleic Acids
    Biomolecules that use nucleotides as their consistent monomers.
  • Lipids
    Biomolecules that do not use a consistent monomer to build polymers.
  • Monosaccharides
    Monomers used to build carbohydrate polymers.
  • Amino Acids
    Monomers used to build protein polymers.
  • Nucleotides
    Monomers used to build nucleic acid polymers.
  • Dehydration Synthesis
    Reaction that forms covalent bonds between monomers, releasing water and building polymers.
  • Hydrolysis
    Reaction that cleaves covalent bonds between monomers, adding water and breaking down polymers.
  • Covalent Bonds
    Strong chemical bonds formed between monomers during polymer synthesis.
  • Hydroxyl Group
    Functional group consisting of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom, involved in dehydration synthesis.
  • Hydrogen
    Element involved in dehydration synthesis, combining with a hydroxyl group to release water.
  • Water Molecule
    Molecule released during dehydration synthesis and added during hydrolysis.