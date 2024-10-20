Monomers & Polymers definitions Flashcards

- MonomersSingle building blocks that can be repetitively linked together to form polymers.
- PolymersLong chains of many monomers linked together.
- CarbohydratesBiomolecules that use monosaccharides as their consistent monomers.
- ProteinsBiomolecules that use amino acids as their consistent monomers.
- Nucleic AcidsBiomolecules that use nucleotides as their consistent monomers.
- LipidsBiomolecules that do not use a consistent monomer to build polymers.
- MonosaccharidesMonomers used to build carbohydrate polymers.
- Amino AcidsMonomers used to build protein polymers.
- NucleotidesMonomers used to build nucleic acid polymers.
- Dehydration SynthesisReaction that forms covalent bonds between monomers, releasing water and building polymers.
- HydrolysisReaction that cleaves covalent bonds between monomers, adding water and breaking down polymers.
- Covalent BondsStrong chemical bonds formed between monomers during polymer synthesis.
- Hydroxyl GroupFunctional group consisting of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom, involved in dehydration synthesis.
- HydrogenElement involved in dehydration synthesis, combining with a hydroxyl group to release water.
- Water MoleculeMolecule released during dehydration synthesis and added during hydrolysis.