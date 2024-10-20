Monomers & Polymers definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Monomers Single building blocks that can be repetitively linked together to form polymers.

Polymers Long chains of many monomers linked together.

Carbohydrates Biomolecules that use monosaccharides as their consistent monomers.

Proteins Biomolecules that use amino acids as their consistent monomers.

Nucleic Acids Biomolecules that use nucleotides as their consistent monomers.

Lipids Biomolecules that do not use a consistent monomer to build polymers.

Monosaccharides Monomers used to build carbohydrate polymers.

Amino Acids Monomers used to build protein polymers.

Nucleotides Monomers used to build nucleic acid polymers.

Dehydration Synthesis Reaction that forms covalent bonds between monomers, releasing water and building polymers.

Hydrolysis Reaction that cleaves covalent bonds between monomers, adding water and breaking down polymers.

Covalent Bonds Strong chemical bonds formed between monomers during polymer synthesis.

Hydroxyl Group Functional group consisting of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom, involved in dehydration synthesis.

Hydrogen Element involved in dehydration synthesis, combining with a hydroxyl group to release water.