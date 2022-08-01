Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Monomers & Polymers
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components

Monomers & Polymers

Monomers & Polymers

Building & Breaking-Down Polymers

Problem
Problem

Which of the following statements concerning dehydration reactions and hydrolysis is correct?

a) Dehydration reactions allow solutions to evaporate; hydrolysis reactions dissolve solutes.

b) Dehydration reactions and hydrolysis reactions assemble polymers from monomers.

c) Hydrolysis reactions create polymers from monomers; and dehydration reactions create monomers from polymers.

d) Dehydration reactions create polymers from monomers; hydrolysis reactions break down polymers.

Problem
Problem

_________ bonds are formed between monomers to form a polymer. 

a) Ionic bonds.

b) Covalent bonds.

c) Hydrogen bonds.

d) Hydrophobic bonds.

e).  Nuclear bonds.

