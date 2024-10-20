Muscle Actions definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Muscle Actions definitions
  • Agonist
    The main muscle responsible for a movement, such as the biceps brachii during elbow flexion.
  • Prime Mover
    Another term for agonist, the primary muscle driving a specific movement.
  • Antagonist
    A muscle that opposes the action of the agonist, like the triceps brachii during elbow flexion.
  • Synergist
    A muscle that aids the prime mover, enhancing the movement, such as the brachialis assisting the biceps brachii.
  • Fixator
    A muscle that stabilizes the origin of the prime mover, ensuring effective movement, like the rotator cuff stabilizing the humerus.
  • Biceps Brachii
    A major muscle of the upper arm, acting as the agonist during elbow flexion.
  • Triceps Brachii
    A muscle located at the back of the arm, acting as the antagonist during elbow flexion.
  • Brachialis
    A muscle that works as a synergist to the biceps brachii during elbow flexion.
  • Rotator Cuff
    A group of muscles on the scapula that stabilize the humerus during arm movements.
  • Elbow Flexion
    A movement involving bending the arm at the elbow, primarily driven by the biceps brachii.
  • Muscle Contraction
    The process by which a muscle shortens, causing movement at a joint.
  • Origin
    The fixed attachment point of a muscle, which does not move during contraction.
  • Insertion
    The movable attachment point of a muscle, which moves during contraction.
  • Humerus
    The bone of the upper arm, stabilized by the rotator cuff during certain movements.
  • Scapula
    The shoulder blade, serving as the origin for the rotator cuff muscles.