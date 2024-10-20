Muscle Actions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Agonist The main muscle responsible for a movement, such as the biceps brachii during elbow flexion.

Prime Mover Another term for agonist, the primary muscle driving a specific movement.

Antagonist A muscle that opposes the action of the agonist, like the triceps brachii during elbow flexion.

Synergist A muscle that aids the prime mover, enhancing the movement, such as the brachialis assisting the biceps brachii.

Fixator A muscle that stabilizes the origin of the prime mover, ensuring effective movement, like the rotator cuff stabilizing the humerus.

Biceps Brachii A major muscle of the upper arm, acting as the agonist during elbow flexion.

Triceps Brachii A muscle located at the back of the arm, acting as the antagonist during elbow flexion.

Brachialis A muscle that works as a synergist to the biceps brachii during elbow flexion.

Rotator Cuff A group of muscles on the scapula that stabilize the humerus during arm movements.

Elbow Flexion A movement involving bending the arm at the elbow, primarily driven by the biceps brachii.

Muscle Contraction The process by which a muscle shortens, causing movement at a joint.

Origin The fixed attachment point of a muscle, which does not move during contraction.

Insertion The movable attachment point of a muscle, which moves during contraction.

Humerus The bone of the upper arm, stabilized by the rotator cuff during certain movements.