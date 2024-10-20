Muscle Actions definitions Flashcards
Back
Muscle Actions definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- AgonistThe main muscle responsible for a movement, such as the biceps brachii during elbow flexion.
- Prime MoverAnother term for agonist, the primary muscle driving a specific movement.
- AntagonistA muscle that opposes the action of the agonist, like the triceps brachii during elbow flexion.
- SynergistA muscle that aids the prime mover, enhancing the movement, such as the brachialis assisting the biceps brachii.
- FixatorA muscle that stabilizes the origin of the prime mover, ensuring effective movement, like the rotator cuff stabilizing the humerus.
- Biceps BrachiiA major muscle of the upper arm, acting as the agonist during elbow flexion.
- Triceps BrachiiA muscle located at the back of the arm, acting as the antagonist during elbow flexion.
- BrachialisA muscle that works as a synergist to the biceps brachii during elbow flexion.
- Rotator CuffA group of muscles on the scapula that stabilize the humerus during arm movements.
- Elbow FlexionA movement involving bending the arm at the elbow, primarily driven by the biceps brachii.
- Muscle ContractionThe process by which a muscle shortens, causing movement at a joint.
- OriginThe fixed attachment point of a muscle, which does not move during contraction.
- InsertionThe movable attachment point of a muscle, which moves during contraction.
- HumerusThe bone of the upper arm, stabilized by the rotator cuff during certain movements.
- ScapulaThe shoulder blade, serving as the origin for the rotator cuff muscles.