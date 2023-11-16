Muscle Actions
Muscle Actions Example 1
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
A fixator works to stabilize the insertion of the antagonist.
True.
False, the fixator stabilizes the origin of the agonist.
False, the fixator relaxes while the agonist contracts.
False, the fixator stabilizes the insertion of the agonist.
The genioglossus is the primary muscle involved sticking out your tongue. The styloglossus is responsible for pulling the tongue back in, making it a(n) _______ for sticking out your tongue?
Agonist.
Synergist.
Antagonist.
Fixator.
The soleus, gastrocnemius, and the tibialis anterior are all major muscles of the lower leg. The gastrocnemius and the soleus are both located in the posterior region of the calf, while the tibialis anterior is located in the anterior region of the lower leg. Based only on this information, which statement do you think is most likely true?
The gastrocnemius and the soleus are antagonists.
The soleus and the tibialis anterior are synergists.
The tibialis anterior is a fixator for the gastrocnemius and the soleus.
The gastrocnemius and the tibialis anterior are antagonists.
