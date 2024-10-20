Muscle Actions quiz Flashcards

Which muscles are primarily responsible for plantar flexion?
The gastrocnemius and soleus muscles are primarily responsible for plantar flexion.
Which muscle relaxes when the arm flexes?
The triceps brachii relaxes when the arm flexes.
What type of stretching features contracting a muscle prior to stretching?
Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Facilitation (PNF) stretching features contracting a muscle prior to stretching.
What is the action of the trapezius?
The trapezius is responsible for moving, rotating, and stabilizing the scapula and extending the neck.
Which two characteristics describe adduction?
Adduction is characterized by movement toward the midline of the body and decreasing the angle between body parts.
Which muscle motion is used for shrugging the shoulders?
The trapezius muscle is used for shrugging the shoulders.
Which muscles flex the forearm?
The biceps brachii and brachialis muscles flex the forearm.
Which three of the following are actions of the teres major? Options: a) Adduction of the arm, b) Abduction of the arm, c) Medial rotation of the arm, d) Lateral rotation of the arm, e) Extension of the arm
The actions of the teres major are: a) Adduction of the arm, c) Medial rotation of the arm, e) Extension of the arm.
Which of the following muscles inserts to the posterior calcaneus via the calcaneal tendon? Options: a) Gastrocnemius, b) Soleus, c) Tibialis anterior, d) Peroneus longus
a) Gastrocnemius and b) Soleus insert to the posterior calcaneus via the calcaneal tendon.
Which muscle relaxes to allow the elbow to extend?
The biceps brachii relaxes to allow the elbow to extend.
Which of the following muscles extends the knee? Options: a) Quadriceps femoris, b) Hamstrings, c) Gastrocnemius, d) Soleus
a) Quadriceps femoris extends the knee.
Which muscle elevates the shoulders?
The trapezius muscle elevates the shoulders.
Which muscle contracts to extend the elbow?
The triceps brachii contracts to extend the elbow.
Which of the following is an example of antagonistic muscle action? Options: a) Biceps brachii and triceps brachii, b) Quadriceps and hamstrings, c) Gastrocnemius and tibialis anterior, d) All of the above
d) All of the above are examples of antagonistic muscle action.
What structure attaches a muscle to a bone?
A tendon attaches a muscle to a bone.
Which muscle is responsible for rotation of the scapula and depression of the shoulder?
The trapezius muscle is responsible for rotation of the scapula and depression of the shoulder.
Which of the following muscles does not flex the forearm? Options: a) Biceps brachii, b) Brachialis, c) Triceps brachii, d) Brachioradialis
c) Triceps brachii does not flex the forearm.
In the example of bending the arms at the elbow, which muscle acts as the agonist?
In bending the arms at the elbow, the biceps brachii acts as the agonist.
Which of the following muscles is responsible for flexion of the thigh at the hip? Options: a) Iliopsoas, b) Gluteus maximus, c) Hamstrings, d) Quadriceps
a) Iliopsoas is responsible for flexion of the thigh at the hip.
Which movement is antagonistic to extension?
Flexion is antagonistic to extension.
Muscles can act in different ways during a particular movement. What is the role of the antagonist?
The role of the antagonist is to oppose the action of the agonist, allowing controlled movement.
Which muscle closes the lips?
The orbicularis oris muscle closes the lips.
Which two muscle groups work as antagonistic pairs in the leg?
The quadriceps and hamstrings work as antagonistic pairs in the leg.
What is one example of an antagonist pair of muscles?
An example of an antagonist pair of muscles is the biceps brachii and triceps brachii.
Which muscle contracts to flex the elbow?
The biceps brachii contracts to flex the elbow.
Which of the following is an action of the biceps brachii muscle? Options: a) Flexion of the elbow, b) Extension of the elbow, c) Pronation of the forearm, d) Supination of the forearm
a) Flexion of the elbow and d) Supination of the forearm are actions of the biceps brachii muscle.
Which of the following actions are actions of the external oblique muscle? Options: a) Flexion of the spine, b) Rotation of the spine, c) Extension of the spine, d) Lateral flexion of the spine
a) Flexion of the spine, b) Rotation of the spine, and d) Lateral flexion of the spine are actions of the external oblique muscle.
Which of the following tendons is responsible for bending and straightening the knee? Options: a) Patellar tendon, b) Achilles tendon, c) Biceps femoris tendon, d) Quadriceps tendon
a) Patellar tendon and d) Quadriceps tendon are responsible for bending and straightening the knee.
Which of the following actions is not performed concentrically by the trapezius muscle? Options: a) Elevation of the scapula, b) Depression of the scapula, c) Retraction of the scapula, d) Flexion of the neck
d) Flexion of the neck is not performed concentrically by the trapezius muscle.
What muscle is responsible for plantar flexion and inversion of the foot?
The tibialis posterior is responsible for plantar flexion and inversion of the foot.
Which of the following is a primary action of the latissimus dorsi muscle? Options: a) Flexion of the arm, b) Extension of the arm, c) Abduction of the arm, d) Adduction of the arm
b) Extension of the arm and d) Adduction of the arm are primary actions of the latissimus dorsi muscle.
The latissimus dorsi has several actions. What are the three actions of the latissimus dorsi?
The three actions of the latissimus dorsi are extension, adduction, and medial rotation of the arm.
Does a muscle perform an action when it is contracting or relaxing?
A muscle performs an action when it is contracting.
Which of the following muscles does not act in plantar flexion? Options: a) Gastrocnemius, b) Soleus, c) Tibialis anterior, d) Peroneus longus
c) Tibialis anterior does not act in plantar flexion.
Which muscle is not involved in plantar flexing the foot?
The tibialis anterior is not involved in plantar flexing the foot.
Which muscle is primarily responsible for flexion of the elbow?
The biceps brachii is primarily responsible for flexion of the elbow.