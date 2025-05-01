Muscle Actions quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the role of the agonist (prime mover) in muscle actions? The agonist, or prime mover, is the main muscle responsible for producing a specific movement.

During elbow flexion, which muscle acts as the agonist? The biceps brachii acts as the agonist during elbow flexion.

What is the function of the antagonist muscle during movement? The antagonist muscle opposes the action of the agonist, relaxing to allow the movement to occur.

Which muscle serves as the antagonist during elbow flexion? The triceps brachii serves as the antagonist during elbow flexion.

How do agonist and antagonist muscles interact during movement? Agonist and antagonist muscles work in opposition; as the agonist contracts, the antagonist relaxes to allow movement.

What is a synergist muscle? A synergist muscle aids the prime mover by working together to enhance or assist the movement.