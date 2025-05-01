Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Muscle Actions quiz #2 Flashcards

Muscle Actions quiz #2
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/10
  • What is the benefit of having both agonist and antagonist muscles at a joint?
    Having both allows for controlled movement in both directions and joint stability.
  • How do muscles act as levers in the body?
    Muscles attach to bones and contract to move them around joints, acting as levers to produce movement.
  • What is the role of muscle tone in stabilizing joints?
    Muscle tone provides a constant, low-level contraction that helps stabilize joints even at rest.
  • How do synergists and fixators work together during complex movements?
    Synergists assist the prime mover, while fixators stabilize the origin, ensuring efficient and controlled movement.
  • Why is it important to understand the different roles muscles play during movement?
    Understanding these roles helps explain how movements are coordinated and how injuries can be prevented.
  • What would happen if the antagonist muscle contracted at the same time as the agonist?
    If both contracted simultaneously, movement would be restricted or prevented, and joint strain could occur.
  • How does the nervous system coordinate the actions of agonist and antagonist muscles?
    The nervous system sends signals to contract the agonist while inhibiting the antagonist, allowing smooth movement.
  • What is the significance of muscle roles in rehabilitation and physical therapy?
    Understanding muscle roles helps target specific muscles for strengthening or relaxation during rehabilitation.
  • What is the main function of a fixator muscle during movement?
    A fixator stabilizes the origin of the prime mover, allowing effective and controlled movement by holding certain body parts steady.
  • How do agonist and antagonist muscles work together to produce movement at a joint?
    The agonist contracts to create movement while the antagonist relaxes to allow that movement, working in opposition to control and stabilize the joint.