Muscle Actions quiz #2 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10
What is the benefit of having both agonist and antagonist muscles at a joint?
Having both allows for controlled movement in both directions and joint stability.How do muscles act as levers in the body?
Muscles attach to bones and contract to move them around joints, acting as levers to produce movement.What is the role of muscle tone in stabilizing joints?
Muscle tone provides a constant, low-level contraction that helps stabilize joints even at rest.How do synergists and fixators work together during complex movements?
Synergists assist the prime mover, while fixators stabilize the origin, ensuring efficient and controlled movement.Why is it important to understand the different roles muscles play during movement?
Understanding these roles helps explain how movements are coordinated and how injuries can be prevented.What would happen if the antagonist muscle contracted at the same time as the agonist?
If both contracted simultaneously, movement would be restricted or prevented, and joint strain could occur.How does the nervous system coordinate the actions of agonist and antagonist muscles?
The nervous system sends signals to contract the agonist while inhibiting the antagonist, allowing smooth movement.What is the significance of muscle roles in rehabilitation and physical therapy?
Understanding muscle roles helps target specific muscles for strengthening or relaxation during rehabilitation.What is the main function of a fixator muscle during movement?
A fixator stabilizes the origin of the prime mover, allowing effective and controlled movement by holding certain body parts steady.How do agonist and antagonist muscles work together to produce movement at a joint?
The agonist contracts to create movement while the antagonist relaxes to allow that movement, working in opposition to control and stabilize the joint.