Muscle Actions quiz #3 Flashcards

Muscle Actions quiz #3
  • Which is the muscle that raises the eyebrows?
    The frontalis muscle raises the eyebrows.
  • Which muscle flexes the arm at the elbow?
    The biceps brachii muscle flexes the arm at the elbow.
  • Which muscle extends the knee?
    The quadriceps femoris muscle extends the knee.
  • Which muscle is the prime mover of dorsiflexion?
    The tibialis anterior muscle is the prime mover of dorsiflexion.
  • Which muscle is a prime mover of arm abduction?
    The deltoid muscle is a prime mover of arm abduction.
  • Which muscle flexes the thigh at the hip?
    The iliopsoas muscle flexes the thigh at the hip.
  • What are functions of the digastric muscle?
    The digastric muscle depresses the mandible and elevates the hyoid bone.
  • Which describes the zygomaticus major muscle?
    The zygomaticus major muscle raises the corners of the mouth, as in smiling.
  • What muscle extends the forearm at the elbow?
    The triceps brachii muscle extends the forearm at the elbow.
  • What is the action of the erector spinae muscle?
    The erector spinae muscle extends the vertebral column.
  • What muscle group extends the knee?
    The quadriceps femoris muscle group extends the knee.
  • What is the action of the brachioradialis muscle?
    The brachioradialis muscle flexes the forearm at the elbow.
  • What is the action of the iliopsoas muscle?
    The iliopsoas muscle flexes the thigh at the hip.
  • What muscle plantar flexes the foot?
    The gastrocnemius muscle plantar flexes the foot.
  • What is the action of the triceps brachii muscle?
    The triceps brachii muscle extends the elbow joint.
  • What is the action of the frontalis muscle?
    The frontalis muscle elevates the eyebrows and wrinkles the forehead.
  • Which muscle is used when bending over like doing an abdominal crunch?
    The rectus abdominis muscle is used when bending over like doing an abdominal crunch.
  • What is the action of the quadriceps femoris muscle?
    The quadriceps femoris muscle extends the knee.
  • What is the function of the latissimus dorsi muscle?
    The latissimus dorsi muscle extends, adducts, and medially rotates the arm.
  • What is the main action of the transversus abdominis muscle?
    The transversus abdominis muscle compresses the abdominal contents.
  • What is the basic action of any muscle?
    The basic action of any muscle is contraction, which produces movement.
  • What is the action of the infraspinatus muscle?
    The infraspinatus muscle laterally rotates the arm.
  • What is the function of the gracilis muscle?
    The gracilis muscle adducts the thigh and flexes the leg at the knee.
  • What is an action of the external abdominal oblique muscle?
    The external abdominal oblique muscle flexes and rotates the vertebral column.
  • What muscle group flexes the knee?
    The hamstring muscle group flexes the knee.
  • What is the action of the trapezius muscle?
    The trapezius muscle elevates, retracts, and rotates the scapula.
  • What is the action of the masseter muscle?
    The masseter muscle elevates the mandible to close the jaw.
  • What muscle raises the corner of the mouth?
    The zygomaticus major muscle raises the corner of the mouth.
  • What is a muscle that provides the major force for a movement?
    A muscle that provides the major force for a movement is called a prime mover or agonist.
  • What is the function of the masseter muscle?
    The masseter muscle elevates the mandible to close the jaw.
  • What facial muscle would you use to whistle?
    The orbicularis oris muscle is used to whistle.
