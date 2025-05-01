Muscle Actions quiz #3 Flashcards
Which is the muscle that raises the eyebrows? The frontalis muscle raises the eyebrows. Which muscle flexes the arm at the elbow? The biceps brachii muscle flexes the arm at the elbow. Which muscle extends the knee? The quadriceps femoris muscle extends the knee. Which muscle is the prime mover of dorsiflexion? The tibialis anterior muscle is the prime mover of dorsiflexion. Which muscle is a prime mover of arm abduction? The deltoid muscle is a prime mover of arm abduction. Which muscle flexes the arm at the elbow? The biceps brachii muscle flexes the arm at the elbow. Which muscle flexes the thigh at the hip? The iliopsoas muscle flexes the thigh at the hip. What are functions of the digastric muscle? The digastric muscle depresses the mandible and elevates the hyoid bone. Which describes the zygomaticus major muscle? The zygomaticus major muscle raises the corners of the mouth, as in smiling. What muscle extends the forearm at the elbow? The triceps brachii muscle extends the forearm at the elbow. What is the action of the erector spinae muscle? The erector spinae muscle extends the vertebral column. What muscle group extends the knee? The quadriceps femoris muscle group extends the knee. What is the action of the brachioradialis muscle? The brachioradialis muscle flexes the forearm at the elbow. What is the action of the iliopsoas muscle? The iliopsoas muscle flexes the thigh at the hip. What muscle plantar flexes the foot? The gastrocnemius muscle plantar flexes the foot. What is the action of the triceps brachii muscle? The triceps brachii muscle extends the elbow joint. What is the action of the frontalis muscle? The frontalis muscle elevates the eyebrows and wrinkles the forehead. What is the action of the triceps brachii muscle? The triceps brachii muscle extends the elbow joint. Which muscle is used when bending over like doing an abdominal crunch? The rectus abdominis muscle is used when bending over like doing an abdominal crunch. What is the action of the iliopsoas muscle? The iliopsoas muscle flexes the thigh at the hip. What is the action of the quadriceps femoris muscle? The quadriceps femoris muscle extends the knee. What is the function of the latissimus dorsi muscle? The latissimus dorsi muscle extends, adducts, and medially rotates the arm. What is the main action of the transversus abdominis muscle? The transversus abdominis muscle compresses the abdominal contents. What is the action of the latissimus dorsi muscle? The latissimus dorsi muscle extends, adducts, and medially rotates the arm. What is the basic action of any muscle? The basic action of any muscle is contraction, which produces movement. What is the action of the infraspinatus muscle? The infraspinatus muscle laterally rotates the arm. What is the function of the gracilis muscle? The gracilis muscle adducts the thigh and flexes the leg at the knee. What is an action of the external abdominal oblique muscle? The external abdominal oblique muscle flexes and rotates the vertebral column. What muscle group flexes the knee? The hamstring muscle group flexes the knee. What is the action of the trapezius muscle? The trapezius muscle elevates, retracts, and rotates the scapula. What is the action of the erector spinae muscle? The erector spinae muscle extends the vertebral column. What is the action of the masseter muscle? The masseter muscle elevates the mandible to close the jaw. What muscle raises the corner of the mouth? The zygomaticus major muscle raises the corner of the mouth. What muscle raises the corner of the mouth? The zygomaticus major muscle raises the corner of the mouth. What is a muscle that provides the major force for a movement? A muscle that provides the major force for a movement is called a prime mover or agonist. What is the function of the masseter muscle? The masseter muscle elevates the mandible to close the jaw. What muscle extends the forearm? The triceps brachii muscle extends the forearm. What muscle extends the knee? The quadriceps femoris muscle extends the knee. What facial muscle would you use to whistle? The orbicularis oris muscle is used to whistle. What does the zygomaticus major muscle do? The zygomaticus major muscle raises the corners of the mouth, as in smiling.
Muscle Actions quiz #3
