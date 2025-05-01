Muscle Actions quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which is the muscle that raises the eyebrows? The frontalis muscle raises the eyebrows.

Which muscle flexes the arm at the elbow? The biceps brachii muscle flexes the arm at the elbow.

Which muscle extends the knee? The quadriceps femoris muscle extends the knee.

Which muscle is the prime mover of dorsiflexion? The tibialis anterior muscle is the prime mover of dorsiflexion.

Which muscle is a prime mover of arm abduction? The deltoid muscle is a prime mover of arm abduction.

