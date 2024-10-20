Muscle Naming definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Biceps Brachii A muscle in the arm with two heads, located in the brachial region.

Biceps Femoris A muscle in the thigh, part of the hamstring group, with two heads.

Trapezius A back muscle shaped like a trapezoid.

Deltoid A shoulder muscle shaped like the Greek letter delta, resembling a triangle.

Maximus A term indicating the largest muscle in a group.

Minimus A term indicating the smallest muscle in a group.

Longus A term indicating a long muscle.

Brevis A term indicating a short muscle.

Adductor Longus A thigh muscle responsible for adduction, bringing the leg closer to the body's midline.

Rectus Abdominis An abdominal muscle with straight fibers running vertically.

Sternocleidomastoid A neck muscle originating from the sternum and clavicle, inserting at the mastoid process.

Gluteus Maximus The largest muscle in the buttock region.

Rhomboid Major A back muscle shaped like a rhombus, larger than the rhomboid minor.

Extensor Digitorum A forearm muscle that extends the fingers.