Muscle Naming definitions Flashcards

Muscle Naming definitions

Muscle Naming definitions
  • Biceps Brachii
    A muscle in the arm with two heads, located in the brachial region.
  • Biceps Femoris
    A muscle in the thigh, part of the hamstring group, with two heads.
  • Trapezius
    A back muscle shaped like a trapezoid.
  • Deltoid
    A shoulder muscle shaped like the Greek letter delta, resembling a triangle.
  • Maximus
    A term indicating the largest muscle in a group.
  • Minimus
    A term indicating the smallest muscle in a group.
  • Longus
    A term indicating a long muscle.
  • Brevis
    A term indicating a short muscle.
  • Adductor Longus
    A thigh muscle responsible for adduction, bringing the leg closer to the body's midline.
  • Rectus Abdominis
    An abdominal muscle with straight fibers running vertically.
  • Sternocleidomastoid
    A neck muscle originating from the sternum and clavicle, inserting at the mastoid process.
  • Gluteus Maximus
    The largest muscle in the buttock region.
  • Rhomboid Major
    A back muscle shaped like a rhombus, larger than the rhomboid minor.
  • Extensor Digitorum
    A forearm muscle that extends the fingers.
  • Obliques
    Abdominal muscles with fibers running at an angle.