Muscle Naming definitions Flashcards

- Biceps BrachiiA muscle in the arm with two heads, located in the brachial region.
- Biceps FemorisA muscle in the thigh, part of the hamstring group, with two heads.
- TrapeziusA back muscle shaped like a trapezoid.
- DeltoidA shoulder muscle shaped like the Greek letter delta, resembling a triangle.
- MaximusA term indicating the largest muscle in a group.
- MinimusA term indicating the smallest muscle in a group.
- LongusA term indicating a long muscle.
- BrevisA term indicating a short muscle.
- Adductor LongusA thigh muscle responsible for adduction, bringing the leg closer to the body's midline.
- Rectus AbdominisAn abdominal muscle with straight fibers running vertically.
- SternocleidomastoidA neck muscle originating from the sternum and clavicle, inserting at the mastoid process.
- Gluteus MaximusThe largest muscle in the buttock region.
- Rhomboid MajorA back muscle shaped like a rhombus, larger than the rhomboid minor.
- Extensor DigitorumA forearm muscle that extends the fingers.
- ObliquesAbdominal muscles with fibers running at an angle.