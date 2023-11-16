Muscle Naming
Muscle Naming Example 1
Based on the name, how does the fibularis brevis compare to the fibularis longus?
The fibularis brevis muscle is relatively short while the fibularis longus is relatively long.
The fibularis brevis muscle is flat while the fibularis longus is triangular.
The fibularis brevis muscle is relatively slender while the fibularis longus is relatively wide.
The fibularis brevis muscle has a pennate fascicle arrangement while the fibularis longus has a parallel fascicle arrangement.
Based on the name, how would you expect the orbicularis oris muscle to be shaped?
Triangular.
Comb-like.
Circular.
Serrated.
Which of the following muscle names does NOT provide information about the muscle's actions?
Flexor pollicis brevis.
Abductor digiti minimi.
Transverse abdominis.
Extensor carpi radialis longus.
- Name the three pennate muscles in the following figure, and for each muscle indicate the type of pennate muscl...
- The arrangement of muscle fibers in which the fibers are arranged at an angle to a central longitudinal tendon...
- Label the three visible muscles of the rotator cuff in the following posterior view of the deep muscles that m...
- Match the muscle names in column B to the facial muscles described in column A. ...
- The prime mover of inspiration is the a. diaphragm, b. internal intercostals, c. external intercostals, d. ab...
- The arm muscle that both flexes and supinates the forearm is the a. brachialis, b. brachioradialis, c. biceps...
- Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. Which are ways in which muscle names have been derived? a....
- The chewing muscles that protract the mandible and produce side-to-side grinding movements are the a. buccina...
- Muscles that depress the hyoid bone and larynx include all but the a. sternohyoid, b. omohyoid, c. geniohyoid...
- The strongest masticatory muscle is the (a) pterygoid, (b) masseter, (c) temporalis, (d) mandible.
- Intrinsic muscles of the back that promote extension of the spine (or head) include all but a. splenius muscl...
- The muscle that rotates the eye medially is the (a) superior oblique, (b) inferior rectus, (c) medial rect...
- Several muscles act to move and/or stabilize the scapula. Which of the following are small rectangular muscles...
- Important flexors of the vertebral column that act in opposition to the erector spinae are the (a) rectus ab...
- A prime mover of thigh flexion is the a. rectus femoris, b. iliopsoas, c. vastus muscles, d. gluteus maximus.
- The major extensor of the elbow is the (a) triceps brachii, (b) biceps brachii, (c) deltoid, (d) subscapu...
- The prime mover of thigh extension against resistance is the a. gluteus maximus, b. gluteus medius, c. biceps...
- The muscles that rotate the radius without producing either flexion or extension of the elbow are the (a) br...
- Which criterion (or criteria) is/are used in naming the gluteus medius? a. relative size, b. muscle location,...
- The powerful flexor of the hip is the (a) piriformis, (b) obturator, (c) pectineus, (d) iliopsoas.
- Which of the following is a large, deep muscle that protracts the scapula during punching? a. serratus anteri...
- Knee extensors known as the quadriceps femoris consist of the (a) three vastus muscles and the rectus femori...
- Which muscles act to propel food down the length of the pharynx to the esophagus?
- List the four patterns of fascicle arrangement used to classify the different types of skeletal muscles.
- Name and describe the action of muscles used to shake your head no; to nod yes.
- a. Name two forearm muscles that are powerful extensors and abductors of the hand. ...
- Which four muscle groups make up the axial musculature?
- Name four criteria used in naming muscles, and provide an example (other than those used in the text) that ill...
- Differentiate between the arrangement of elements (load, fulcrum, and effort) in first-, second-, and third-cl...
- a. Name the four muscle pairs that act in unison to compress the abdominal contents. b. How does their arrange...
- What three functional groups make up the muscles of the lower limbs?
- Name two muscles in each of the following compartments or regions: f. third muscle layer of the foot, g. post...
- Name two muscles in each of the following compartments or regions: a. thenar eminence (ball of thumb), b. pos...
- When Mrs. O'Brien returned to her doctor for a follow-up visit after childbirth, she complained that she was i...
- As Kendra's coach watched her sail over the high jump bar, he contracted his right orbicularis oculi muscle, r...
- The muscles of the vertebral column include many posterior extensors but few anterior flexors. Why?
- Mary's newborn is having trouble suckling. The doctor suggests that it may be a problem with a particular musc...