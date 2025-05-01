Keratin A tough, fibrous protein forming the main structural component of the nail, providing strength and resilience.

Nail Root The proximal part of the nail embedded under the skin, responsible for producing new nail cells.

Nail Plate The visible, hard portion of the nail that covers the fingertip and protects underlying tissues.

Free Edge The distal part of the nail that extends beyond the fingertip, often trimmed during grooming.

Lunule The crescent-shaped, whitish area at the nail base, representing the visible part of the nail matrix.

Cuticle A thin layer of skin overlapping the nail plate at its base, serving as a protective barrier against infection.