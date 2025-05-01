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Keratin A tough, fibrous protein forming the main structural component of the nail, providing strength and resilience. Nail Root The proximal part of the nail embedded under the skin, responsible for producing new nail cells. Nail Plate The visible, hard portion of the nail that covers the fingertip and protects underlying tissues. Free Edge The distal part of the nail that extends beyond the fingertip, often trimmed during grooming. Lunule The crescent-shaped, whitish area at the nail base, representing the visible part of the nail matrix. Cuticle A thin layer of skin overlapping the nail plate at its base, serving as a protective barrier against infection. Hyponychium The area of skin beneath the free edge of the nail, providing a seal that protects the nail bed. Nail Matrix The tissue beneath the nail root where cell division occurs, enabling nail growth. Koilonychia A spoon-shaped nail deformity often linked to iron deficiency, causing nails to appear concave. Beau’s Lines Transverse grooves or indentations across the nail plate, indicating past severe illness or systemic stress. Yellow Nails A discoloration of the nail that may signal underlying respiratory or thyroid disorders. Fungal Infection A condition causing thickened, discolored, or brittle nails, often resulting from microbial invasion. Integumentary System The body system comprising skin, hair, and nails, serving protective and diagnostic roles. Nail Bed The layer of skin beneath the nail plate, supplying nutrients and support for nail health. Diagnostic Indicator A physical sign, such as nail changes, that provides clues to underlying systemic health conditions.
Nails definitions
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