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Nails definitions

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  • Keratin
    A tough, fibrous protein forming the main structural component of the nail, providing strength and resilience.
  • Nail Root
    The proximal part of the nail embedded under the skin, responsible for producing new nail cells.
  • Nail Plate
    The visible, hard portion of the nail that covers the fingertip and protects underlying tissues.
  • Free Edge
    The distal part of the nail that extends beyond the fingertip, often trimmed during grooming.
  • Lunule
    The crescent-shaped, whitish area at the nail base, representing the visible part of the nail matrix.
  • Cuticle
    A thin layer of skin overlapping the nail plate at its base, serving as a protective barrier against infection.
  • Hyponychium
    The area of skin beneath the free edge of the nail, providing a seal that protects the nail bed.
  • Nail Matrix
    The tissue beneath the nail root where cell division occurs, enabling nail growth.
  • Koilonychia
    A spoon-shaped nail deformity often linked to iron deficiency, causing nails to appear concave.
  • Beau’s Lines
    Transverse grooves or indentations across the nail plate, indicating past severe illness or systemic stress.
  • Yellow Nails
    A discoloration of the nail that may signal underlying respiratory or thyroid disorders.
  • Fungal Infection
    A condition causing thickened, discolored, or brittle nails, often resulting from microbial invasion.
  • Integumentary System
    The body system comprising skin, hair, and nails, serving protective and diagnostic roles.
  • Nail Bed
    The layer of skin beneath the nail plate, supplying nutrients and support for nail health.
  • Diagnostic Indicator
    A physical sign, such as nail changes, that provides clues to underlying systemic health conditions.