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What type of keratin are nails composed of? Nails are composed of hard keratin. What is the main function of nails? Nails protect the fingertips and aid in fine motor tasks. Name three key structures of the nail. Three key structures are the nail root, nail plate, and free edge. What is the lunule of the nail? The lunule is the whitish, crescent-shaped area at the base of the nail. What is the function of the cuticle? The cuticle protects the area between the skin and the nail from infection. What does the hyponychium refer to? The hyponychium is the area under the free edge of the nail. How can nail health reflect systemic conditions? Changes in nail appearance can indicate underlying health issues such as respiratory, thyroid, or nutritional problems. What might yellow nails indicate? Yellow nails may indicate respiratory or thyroid disorders. What does thickening por discoloration of nails often suggest? Thickened or discolored nails often suggest a fungal infection. What is koilonychia and what does it signal? Koilonychia is spoon-shaped nails and signals iron deficiency. What are Beau’s lines and what do they indicate? Beau’s lines are horizontal grooves in the nail that indicate severe illnesses like diabetes or heart attacks. Why is understanding nail anatomy important? Understanding nail anatomy helps in diagnosing health conditions and understanding the integumentary system. How do nails act as diagnostic indicators? Nails can show visible changes that reflect internal health problems. What is the nail plate? The nail plate is the visible, hard part of the nail. What is the primary protective role of nails? Nails protect the distal phalanx and fingertip from injury.
Nails quiz
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