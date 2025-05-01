Skip to main content
Back

Nails quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What type of keratin are nails composed of?
    Nails are composed of hard keratin.
  • What is the main function of nails?
    Nails protect the fingertips and aid in fine motor tasks.
  • Name three key structures of the nail.
    Three key structures are the nail root, nail plate, and free edge.
  • What is the lunule of the nail?
    The lunule is the whitish, crescent-shaped area at the base of the nail.
  • What is the function of the cuticle?
    The cuticle protects the area between the skin and the nail from infection.
  • What does the hyponychium refer to?
    The hyponychium is the area under the free edge of the nail.
  • How can nail health reflect systemic conditions?
    Changes in nail appearance can indicate underlying health issues such as respiratory, thyroid, or nutritional problems.
  • What might yellow nails indicate?
    Yellow nails may indicate respiratory or thyroid disorders.
  • What does thickening por discoloration of nails often suggest?
    Thickened or discolored nails often suggest a fungal infection.
  • What is koilonychia and what does it signal?
    Koilonychia is spoon-shaped nails and signals iron deficiency.
  • What are Beau’s lines and what do they indicate?
    Beau’s lines are horizontal grooves in the nail that indicate severe illnesses like diabetes or heart attacks.
  • Why is understanding nail anatomy important?
    Understanding nail anatomy helps in diagnosing health conditions and understanding the integumentary system.
  • How do nails act as diagnostic indicators?
    Nails can show visible changes that reflect internal health problems.
  • What is the nail plate?
    The nail plate is the visible, hard part of the nail.
  • What is the primary protective role of nails?
    Nails protect the distal phalanx and fingertip from injury.