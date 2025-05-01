What type of keratin are nails composed of? Nails are composed of hard keratin.

What is the main function of nails? Nails protect the fingertips and aid in fine motor tasks.

Name three key structures of the nail. Three key structures are the nail root, nail plate, and free edge.

What is the lunule of the nail? The lunule is the whitish, crescent-shaped area at the base of the nail.

What is the function of the cuticle? The cuticle protects the area between the skin and the nail from infection.

What does the hyponychium refer to? The hyponychium is the area under the free edge of the nail.