Nervous Tissue: The Neuron definitions Flashcards
Nervous Tissue: The Neuron definitions
- NeuronPrimary cell of nervous tissue, responsible for generating and conducting electrical impulses.
- DendritesExtensions of a neuron that receive incoming electrical signals and lead them into the cell body.
- Cell BodyPart of a neuron containing the nucleus and most organelles, also known as the soma.
- SomaAnother term for the cell body of a neuron, housing the nucleus and organelles.
- AxonLong, thin portion of a neuron that conducts outgoing electrical signals, can be several feet long.
- NucleusOrganelle within the cell body of a neuron, containing genetic material.
- OrganellesStructures within the cell body of a neuron, performing various functions necessary for cell survival.
- Electrical ImpulseSignal generated and conducted by neurons, traveling from dendrites through the cell body to the axon.
- Nervous TissueTissue type primarily composed of neurons, responsible for transmitting electrical signals.
- Signal DirectionPath of an electrical impulse in a neuron, starting at dendrites, through the cell body, and down the axon.