Nervous Tissue: The Neuron definitions Flashcards

Neuron Primary cell of nervous tissue, responsible for generating and conducting electrical impulses.

Dendrites Extensions of a neuron that receive incoming electrical signals and lead them into the cell body.

Cell Body Part of a neuron containing the nucleus and most organelles, also known as the soma.

Soma Another term for the cell body of a neuron, housing the nucleus and organelles.

Axon Long, thin portion of a neuron that conducts outgoing electrical signals, can be several feet long.

Nucleus Organelle within the cell body of a neuron, containing genetic material.

Organelles Structures within the cell body of a neuron, performing various functions necessary for cell survival.

Electrical Impulse Signal generated and conducted by neurons, traveling from dendrites through the cell body to the axon.

Nervous Tissue Tissue type primarily composed of neurons, responsible for transmitting electrical signals.