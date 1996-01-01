4. Tissues & Histology
Nervous Tissue: The Neuron
The Neuron
Which of the following is the most likely path of an electrical signal travelling through a neuron and arriving at a muscle?
A
Neuroglia → dendrites → a cell body → axon → muscle.
B
Dendrites → cell body → axon → muscle.
C
Dendrites → axon → cell body → muscle.
D
Axon → cell body → dendrites → muscle.
