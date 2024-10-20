Nervous Tissue: The Neuron quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following describes what happens when a neuron sends a signal? A) The dendrites receive the signal B) The axon conducts the signal away C) The cell body processes the signal D) The nucleus generates the signal
B) The axon conducts the signal away
Which part of the neuron contains the nucleus?
The cell body (soma) contains the nucleus.
Which of the following is not a characteristic of neurons? A) Ability to conduct electrical impulses B) Presence of dendrites C) Presence of axons D) Ability to divide frequently
D) Ability to divide frequently
Which function does a neuron perform in the human body?
Neurons generate and conduct electrical impulses.
What part of a neuron relays signals from one neuron to another neuron or to an effector?
The axon relays signals from one neuron to another neuron or to an effector.
What part of a neuron receives signals and sends a message to the cell body?
Dendrites receive signals and send a message to the cell body.
Which of the following statements about nervous system communication is not correct? A) Neurons communicate through electrical impulses B) Axons transmit signals to other cells C) Dendrites send signals away from the neuron D) The cell body processes incoming signals
C) Dendrites send signals away from the neuron
Which part of a neuron transmits an electrical signal to a target cell?
The axon transmits an electrical signal to a target cell.
Which part of a neuron receives information from other neurons?
Dendrites receive information from other neurons.
Which of the following parts of a neuron receives and processes information? A) Axon B) Dendrites C) Cell body D) Synapse
C) Cell body
Which is the pathway for information through a neuron?
Information enters through dendrites, passes through the cell body, and exits via the axon.
What part of a neuron conducts electrical signals away from the cell body?
The axon conducts electrical signals away from the cell body.
What is the name of the specialized cell that is the functional unit of the nervous system?
The neuron is the specialized cell that is the functional unit of the nervous system.
A neuron receives a stimulus. Which of the following events happens next? A) The axon sends the signal B) The dendrites receive the signal C) The cell body processes the signal D) The nucleus generates the signal
B) The dendrites receive the signal
What part of the neuron receives input in the form of chemical stimuli?
Dendrites receive input in the form of chemical stimuli.
What is the function of the axon?
The axon conducts outgoing electrical signals to other cells.
What is the conduit via which the neurological system operates?
Neurons are the conduit via which the neurological system operates.
Whose job is it to carry nerve impulses away from a cell body in a neuron?
The axon's job is to carry nerve impulses away from the cell body.
Which structure in a neuron is responsible for carrying signals away from the cell body?
The axon is responsible for carrying signals away from the cell body.
Where are the cell bodies of lower motor neurons located?
The cell bodies of lower motor neurons are located in the spinal cord.
The electrical current that travels down the axon of a neuron is known as what?
The electrical current is known as an action potential.
Which structure is not part of a neuron? A) Axon B) Dendrite C) Synapse D) Cell body
C) Synapse
Which nerve cell process receives incoming signals and transmits them to the cell body?
Dendrites receive incoming signals and transmit them to the cell body.
What part of the neuron is involved in transmitting information to other cells?
The axon is involved in transmitting information to other cells.
Which part of a neuron receives and conducts impulses?
Dendrites receive impulses, and the axon conducts them.
How does communication take place between neurons?
Communication takes place through electrical impulses and synaptic transmission.
Which structure of the neuron is responsible for the quick transmission of a nerve impulse?
The axon is responsible for the quick transmission of a nerve impulse.
What is the primary function of nerve cells?
The primary function of nerve cells is to generate and conduct electrical impulses.
In what form does a neuron transmit information?
A neuron transmits information in the form of electrical impulses.
Where is the nucleus of a neuron located?
The nucleus of a neuron is located in the cell body (soma).
Which part of the neuron is responsible for maintaining the life of the cell?
The cell body (soma) is responsible for maintaining the life of the cell.
What is the summing up of the excitatory and inhibitory signals by a neuron called?
The summing up of excitatory and inhibitory signals is called synaptic integration.
What is the job of a dendrite?
The job of a dendrite is to receive incoming signals from other neurons.
Which of the following helps electrical impulses speed along down the length of the axon? A) Myelin sheath B) Dendrites C) Cell body D) Synapse