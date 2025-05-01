Nervous Tissue: The Neuron quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Describe the direction of an electrical impulse as it travels through a neuron. An electrical impulse in a neuron starts at the dendrites, moves through the cell body (soma), and then travels down the axon as an outgoing signal.

Why is the axon considered unique among the parts of a neuron? The axon is unique because it is a long, thin extension that can be several feet long and is responsible for conducting outgoing electrical signals away from the cell body.

What is contained within the cell body (soma) of a neuron, and what is its role? The cell body (soma) contains the nucleus and most of the cell's organelles, serving as the metabolic and genetic center of the neuron.

What are the three main structural parts of a neuron? The three main structural parts of a neuron are the dendrites, the cell body (soma), and the axon.

What is the primary function of dendrites in a neuron? Dendrites receive incoming electrical signals and lead them into the cell body.

