Nervous Tissue: The Neuron quiz #4 Flashcards

Nervous Tissue: The Neuron quiz #4
  • What are the three main structural parts of a neuron?
    The three main structural parts of a neuron are the dendrites, the cell body (soma), and the axon.
  • What is the primary function of dendrites in a neuron?
    Dendrites receive incoming electrical signals and lead them into the cell body.
  • What does the cell body (soma) of a neuron contain and what is its role?
    The cell body contains the nucleus and most of the cell's organelles, serving as the metabolic and genetic center of the neuron.
  • Why is the axon considered unique among the parts of a neuron?
    The axon is unique because it is a long, thin extension that can be several feet long and is responsible for conducting outgoing electrical signals away from the cell body.
  • Describe the direction of an electrical impulse as it travels through a neuron.
    An electrical impulse in a neuron starts at the dendrites, moves through the cell body (soma), and then travels down the axon as an outgoing signal.
  • What mnemonic can help you remember the direction of signal flow in a neuron?
    Signals 'enter' via the 'dendrites' (both have 'en'), and the axon takes the signal 'away' (both have 'a').
  • What happens to the electrical signal after it travels down the axon?
    After traveling down the axon, the electrical signal is transmitted to the next neighboring neuron or to a muscle cell.