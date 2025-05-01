Nervous Tissue: The Neuron quiz #5 Flashcards
Which part of the neuron receives messages? The dendrites receive messages. Which portion of the neuron receives information? The dendrites receive information. Which part of the neuron sends messages to other neurons? The axon sends messages to other neurons. Which portion of the neuron processes information? The soma (cell body) processes information. What are the main types of neurons based on structure? The main types of neurons are multipolar, bipolar, and unipolar neurons. Which part of the neuron sends signals? The axon sends signals. Where are terminal buttons located on a neuron? Terminal buttons are located at the end of the axon. What is a function specific to neurons? Neurons generate and conduct electrical impulses. Which of the following is not part of a neuron: dendrite, axon, soma, or myelin sheath? The myelin sheath is not a structural part of the neuron itself; it is a covering produced by glial cells. Which part of the neuron carries messages to other cells? The axon carries messages to other cells. What do dendrites do in a neuron? Dendrites receive incoming electrical signals. What is a bipolar neuron? A bipolar neuron has one axon and one dendrite. What is the purpose of a neuron? The purpose of a neuron is to generate and conduct electrical impulses. What is the function of a neuron? A neuron generates and conducts electrical impulses. What do terminal buttons do in a neuron? Terminal buttons transmit outgoing signals to other cells. What does the axon do in a neuron? The axon conducts outgoing electrical signals. What are the main parts of a neuron? The main parts of a neuron are dendrites, soma (cell body), and axon. What is the soma in a neuron? The soma is the cell body of the neuron, containing the nucleus and most organelles. What is the soma of the neuron? The soma is the cell body of the neuron, containing the nucleus and most organelles. What are the structural parts of a neuron? The structural parts of a neuron are dendrites, soma (cell body), and axon.
Nervous Tissue: The Neuron quiz #5
