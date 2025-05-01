Nervous Tissue: The Neuron quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

Which part of the neuron receives messages? The dendrites receive messages.

Which portion of the neuron receives information? The dendrites receive information.

Which part of the neuron sends messages to other neurons? The axon sends messages to other neurons.

Which portion of the neuron processes information? The soma (cell body) processes information.

What are the main types of neurons based on structure? The main types of neurons are multipolar, bipolar, and unipolar neurons.

Which part of the neuron sends signals? The axon sends signals.