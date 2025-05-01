Nervous Tissue: The Neuron quiz #5 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Nervous Tissue: The Neuron quiz #5

Nervous Tissue: The Neuron quiz #5
  • Which part of the neuron receives messages?
    The dendrites receive messages.
  • Which portion of the neuron receives information?
    The dendrites receive information.
  • Which part of the neuron sends messages to other neurons?
    The axon sends messages to other neurons.
  • Which portion of the neuron processes information?
    The soma (cell body) processes information.
  • What are the main types of neurons based on structure?
    The main types of neurons are multipolar, bipolar, and unipolar neurons.
  • Which part of the neuron sends signals?
    The axon sends signals.
  • Where are terminal buttons located on a neuron?
    Terminal buttons are located at the end of the axon.
  • What is a function specific to neurons?
    Neurons generate and conduct electrical impulses.
  • Which of the following is not part of a neuron: dendrite, axon, soma, or myelin sheath?
    The myelin sheath is not a structural part of the neuron itself; it is a covering produced by glial cells.
  • Which part of the neuron carries messages to other cells?
    The axon carries messages to other cells.
  • What do dendrites do in a neuron?
    Dendrites receive incoming electrical signals.
  • What is a bipolar neuron?
    A bipolar neuron has one axon and one dendrite.
  • What is the purpose of a neuron?
    The purpose of a neuron is to generate and conduct electrical impulses.
  • What is the function of a neuron?
    A neuron generates and conducts electrical impulses.
  • What do terminal buttons do in a neuron?
    Terminal buttons transmit outgoing signals to other cells.
  • What does the axon do in a neuron?
    The axon conducts outgoing electrical signals.
  • What are the main parts of a neuron?
    The main parts of a neuron are dendrites, soma (cell body), and axon.
  • What is the soma in a neuron?
    The soma is the cell body of the neuron, containing the nucleus and most organelles.
  • What is the soma of the neuron?
    The soma is the cell body of the neuron, containing the nucleus and most organelles.
  • What are the structural parts of a neuron?
    The structural parts of a neuron are dendrites, soma (cell body), and axon.