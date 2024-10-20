Neurotransmitters of the ANS definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Acetylcholine A neurotransmitter released by all preganglionic fibers and parasympathetic postganglionic fibers in the ANS.

Norepinephrine A neurotransmitter primarily released by sympathetic postganglionic fibers, crucial for the fight or flight response.

Epinephrine Also known as adrenaline, released by some sympathetic postganglionic fibers and the adrenal medulla.

Cholinergic fibers Fibers that release acetylcholine, including all preganglionic fibers and parasympathetic postganglionic fibers.

Adrenergic fibers Fibers that release norepinephrine and epinephrine, primarily found in sympathetic postganglionic fibers.

Nicotinic receptors A subtype of cholinergic receptors found at all ANS synapses between pre and postganglionic fibers.

Muscarinic receptors Cholinergic receptors located at parasympathetic target organs and sympathetic sweat glands.

Adrenergic receptors Receptors that bind norepinephrine and epinephrine, found at sympathetic target organs.

Alpha receptors A subtype of adrenergic receptors, involved in various sympathetic responses.

Beta receptors Another subtype of adrenergic receptors, playing a role in sympathetic nervous system activities.

Preganglionic fibers Nerve fibers in the ANS that release acetylcholine at synapses with postganglionic fibers.

Postganglionic fibers Nerve fibers that release neurotransmitters at target organs, varying by ANS division.

Sympathetic division Part of the ANS that prepares the body for fight or flight, using norepinephrine and epinephrine.

Parasympathetic division Part of the ANS that conserves energy, using acetylcholine for both pre and postganglionic fibers.