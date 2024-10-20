Skip to main content
Neurotransmitters of the ANS definitions Flashcards

  • Acetylcholine
    A neurotransmitter released by all preganglionic fibers and parasympathetic postganglionic fibers in the ANS.
  • Norepinephrine
    A neurotransmitter primarily released by sympathetic postganglionic fibers, crucial for the fight or flight response.
  • Epinephrine
    Also known as adrenaline, released by some sympathetic postganglionic fibers and the adrenal medulla.
  • Cholinergic fibers
    Fibers that release acetylcholine, including all preganglionic fibers and parasympathetic postganglionic fibers.
  • Adrenergic fibers
    Fibers that release norepinephrine and epinephrine, primarily found in sympathetic postganglionic fibers.
  • Nicotinic receptors
    A subtype of cholinergic receptors found at all ANS synapses between pre and postganglionic fibers.
  • Muscarinic receptors
    Cholinergic receptors located at parasympathetic target organs and sympathetic sweat glands.
  • Adrenergic receptors
    Receptors that bind norepinephrine and epinephrine, found at sympathetic target organs.
  • Alpha receptors
    A subtype of adrenergic receptors, involved in various sympathetic responses.
  • Beta receptors
    Another subtype of adrenergic receptors, playing a role in sympathetic nervous system activities.
  • Preganglionic fibers
    Nerve fibers in the ANS that release acetylcholine at synapses with postganglionic fibers.
  • Postganglionic fibers
    Nerve fibers that release neurotransmitters at target organs, varying by ANS division.
  • Sympathetic division
    Part of the ANS that prepares the body for fight or flight, using norepinephrine and epinephrine.
  • Parasympathetic division
    Part of the ANS that conserves energy, using acetylcholine for both pre and postganglionic fibers.
  • Adrenal medulla
    A sympathetic structure in the adrenal gland that releases epinephrine and norepinephrine.