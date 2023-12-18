14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Neurotransmitters of the ANS
14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Neurotransmitters of the ANS
1
concept
Neurotransmitters of the ANS
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Neurotransmitters of the ANS Example 1
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
___________ and ___________ are the major neurotransmitters released by autonomic nervous system neurons.
A
Nicotine; muscarine.
B
Acetylcholine; norepinephrine.
C
Acetylcholine; serotonin.
D
Noradrenaline; adenosine.
4
ProblemProblem
The neurotransmitter released at all synapses in the parasympathetic division is:
A
Serotonin.
B
Norepinephrine.
C
Epinephrine.
D
Acetylcholine.
5
concept
Neurotransmitter Receptors
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
6
example
Neurotransmitters of the ANS Example 2
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
7
concept
Receptors at Target Organs
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
8
example
Neurotransmitters of the ANS Example 3
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
9
ProblemProblem
What are the two types of receptors found in the parasympathetic system?
A
Cholinergic and adrenergic.
B
Nicotinic and muscarinic.
C
Nicotinic and alpha receptors.
D
Muscarinic and beta receptors.
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Neurotransmitters of the ANS
Additional resources for Neurotransmitters of the ANS
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (7)
- Neuropeptides that act as natural opiates include a. substance P, b. somatostatin and cholecystokinin, c. tac...
- Receptors that bind acetylcholine at the postsynaptic membrane are (a) chemically gated channels, (b) volta...
- Since at any moment a neuron is likely to have thousands of neurons releasing neurotransmitters at its surface...
- In the Netherlands a young man named Jan was admitted to the emergency room. He and his friends had been to a ...
- The drug neostigmine blocks the activity of the enzyme acetylcholinesterase in the synaptic cleft. Predict the...
- The poison curare (kyoo-RAH-ray) blocks the binding of acetylcholine to its receptors at the neuromuscular jun...
- Match the following neurotransmitters with their correct description. _____GABA _____Dopamine ...