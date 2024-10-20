Neurotransmitters of the ANS quiz Flashcards
Neurotransmitters of the ANS quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Which neurotransmitter excites skeletal muscle and inhibits cardiac muscle?
Acetylcholine excites skeletal muscle and inhibits cardiac muscle.Which of the following release norepinephrine? a) Sympathetic preganglionic fibers b) Sympathetic postganglionic fibers c) Parasympathetic preganglionic fibers d) Parasympathetic postganglionic fibers
b) Sympathetic postganglionic fibers release norepinephrine.Beta blockers decrease the sympathetic response by blocking which neurotransmitters?
Beta blockers decrease the sympathetic response by blocking norepinephrine and epinephrine.What neurotransmitters do the neurons of the autonomic nervous system secrete?
The neurons of the autonomic nervous system secrete acetylcholine, norepinephrine, and epinephrine.What type of receptors bind to acetylcholine in the autonomic nervous system?
Cholinergic receptors, including nicotinic and muscarinic receptors, bind to acetylcholine in the autonomic nervous system.Where are nicotinic receptors located in the autonomic nervous system?
Nicotinic receptors are located at every synapse between preganglionic and postganglionic fibers in the autonomic nervous system.Which division of the autonomic nervous system primarily uses acetylcholine for both pre and postganglionic fibers?
The parasympathetic division primarily uses acetylcholine for both pre and postganglionic fibers.What is the primary neurotransmitter released by sympathetic postganglionic fibers?
The primary neurotransmitter released by sympathetic postganglionic fibers is norepinephrine.Which type of receptor is found at parasympathetic target organs?
Muscarinic receptors, a type of cholinergic receptor, are found at parasympathetic target organs.What are the two main types of neurotransmitter receptors in the autonomic nervous system?
The two main types of neurotransmitter receptors in the autonomic nervous system are adrenergic receptors and cholinergic receptors.