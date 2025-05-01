Neurotransmitters of the ANS quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the primary neurotransmitters used by the autonomic nervous system (ANS), and which divisions and fibers release them?
The ANS uses three primary neurotransmitters: acetylcholine, norepinephrine, and epinephrine. Acetylcholine is released by all preganglionic fibers in both sympathetic and parasympathetic divisions, as well as by postganglionic fibers in the parasympathetic division. Norepinephrine (and to a lesser extent, epinephrine) is mainly released by sympathetic postganglionic fibers.
What are the main types of neurotransmitter receptors in the ANS, and where are nicotinic, muscarinic, and adrenergic receptors located?
The main types of neurotransmitter receptors in the ANS are cholinergic (which include nicotinic and muscarinic receptors) and adrenergic receptors. Nicotinic receptors are found at all synapses between preganglionic and postganglionic neurons in both divisions. Muscarinic receptors are located at parasympathetic target organs and sympathetic sweat glands. Adrenergic receptors (alpha and beta subtypes) are primarily found at sympathetic target organs.
