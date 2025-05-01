Neurotransmitters of the ANS quiz #1 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Neurotransmitters of the ANS quiz #1

Neurotransmitters of the ANS quiz #1
  • What are the primary neurotransmitters used by the autonomic nervous system (ANS), and which divisions and fibers release them?
    The ANS uses three primary neurotransmitters: acetylcholine, norepinephrine, and epinephrine. Acetylcholine is released by all preganglionic fibers in both sympathetic and parasympathetic divisions, as well as by postganglionic fibers in the parasympathetic division. Norepinephrine (and to a lesser extent, epinephrine) is mainly released by sympathetic postganglionic fibers.
  • What are the main types of neurotransmitter receptors in the ANS, and where are nicotinic, muscarinic, and adrenergic receptors located?
    The main types of neurotransmitter receptors in the ANS are cholinergic (which include nicotinic and muscarinic receptors) and adrenergic receptors. Nicotinic receptors are found at all synapses between preganglionic and postganglionic neurons in both divisions. Muscarinic receptors are located at parasympathetic target organs and sympathetic sweat glands. Adrenergic receptors (alpha and beta subtypes) are primarily found at sympathetic target organs.
  • What are the three primary neurotransmitters used by the autonomic nervous system (ANS)?
    The three primary neurotransmitters are acetylcholine, norepinephrine, and epinephrine.
  • Which neurotransmitter is released by all preganglionic fibers in both sympathetic and parasympathetic divisions?
    Acetylcholine is released by all preganglionic fibers in both divisions.
  • Which fibers in the sympathetic division primarily release norepinephrine?
    Sympathetic postganglionic fibers primarily release norepinephrine.
  • What is the main neurotransmitter released by both preganglionic and postganglionic fibers in the parasympathetic division?
    Acetylcholine is the main neurotransmitter released by both fiber types in the parasympathetic division.
  • What are cholinergic fibers, and which fibers in the ANS are classified as cholinergic?
    Cholinergic fibers release acetylcholine; all preganglionic fibers and all parasympathetic postganglionic fibers are cholinergic.
  • Where are nicotinic receptors located in the ANS?
    Nicotinic receptors are found at all synapses between preganglionic and postganglionic neurons in both divisions, and in the adrenal medulla.
  • Where are muscarinic receptors found in the ANS?
    Muscarinic receptors are found at parasympathetic target organs and at sympathetic sweat glands.
  • What types of receptors are found at sympathetic target organs, and what neurotransmitters do they bind?
    Adrenergic receptors (alpha and beta subtypes) are found at sympathetic target organs and bind norepinephrine and epinephrine.