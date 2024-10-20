Nucleic Acids definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Nucleic Acids Polymers that store and encode genetic information, composed of nucleotide monomers.

Nucleotides Monomers of nucleic acids, consisting of a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.

Phosphate Group A functional group in nucleotides, containing a phosphorus atom bonded to four oxygen atoms.

Pentose Sugar A five-carbon sugar in nucleotides; deoxyribose in DNA and ribose in RNA.

Nitrogenous Base A component of nucleotides, categorized as pyrimidines or purines, involved in base pairing.

Phosphodiester Bond Covalent bond linking nucleotides in nucleic acids, forming the sugar-phosphate backbone.

Sugar-Phosphate Backbone The structural framework of nucleic acids, consisting of alternating sugar and phosphate groups.

Directionality Orientation of nucleic acid strands, indicated by 5' and 3' ends, affecting polymer structure.

Pyrimidines Single-ringed nitrogenous bases, including cytosine, thymine, and uracil.

Purines Double-ringed nitrogenous bases, including adenine and guanine.

Base Pairing Hydrogen bonding between complementary nitrogenous bases in DNA and RNA.

Double Helix The twisted ladder structure of DNA, consisting of two antiparallel strands.

Antiparallel Orientation of DNA strands running in opposite directions, crucial for double helix structure.

Deoxyribose The sugar in DNA nucleotides, lacking one oxygen atom compared to ribose.