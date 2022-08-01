Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Nucleic Acids
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components

Nucleic Acids

1
concept

Nucleic Acids

3m
2
concept

Nucleotides

5m
3
example

Nucleic Acids Example 1

2m
4
Problem
Problem

Which of the following descriptions best fits the class of molecules known as nucleotides?

a) A nitrogenous base & a phosphate group.

b) A nitrogenous base & a sugar.

c) A nitrogenous base, phosphate group & a sugar.

d) A nitrogenous base, a carbohydrate, & a sugar.

5
concept

5 Nitrogenous Bases

7m
6
example

Nucleic Acids Example 2

1m
7
Problem
Problem

The four nitrogenous bases commonly found if DNA are:  

a) Adenine, thymine, cytosine, uracil 

b) Uracil, adenine, cytosine, guanine.

c) Uracil, cytosine, guanine, thymine.

d) Adenine, thymine, cytosine, guanine.

e) None are correct.

8
concept

Formation & Breakdown of Nucleic Acids

4m
9
concept

DNA vs. RNA

5m
10
Problem
Problem

Which of the following statements about DNA structure is true?

a) The nucleic acid strands in a DNA molecule are oriented antiparallel to each other.

b) Nucleic acids are formed through phosphodiester bonds that link complementary nucleobases together.

c) Hydrogen bonds formed between the sugar-phosphate backbones of the two DNA chains stabilize the structure.

d) The pentose sugar in DNA is ribose (containing two hydroxyl groups).

