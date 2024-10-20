Skip to main content
Optic Components of the Eyeball definitions Flashcards

Optic Components of the Eyeball definitions
  • Iris
    Controls the amount of light entering the eye by adjusting the size of the pupil.
  • Aqueous Humor
    A liquid produced by the ciliary body, nourishing the avascular lens and cornea.
  • Lens
    A transparent, flexible disk that focuses light onto the retina, composed of lens epithelium and lens fibers.
  • Vitreous Humor
    A gel filling the posterior eye, maintaining its shape, produced during fetal development.
  • Ciliary Body
    Produces aqueous humor and contains ciliary processes involved in eye function.
  • Lens Epithelium
    The outer layer of the lens made of cuboidal cells, contributing to lens structure.
  • Lens Fibers
    Inner part of the lens composed of crystalline protein, aiding in light focusing.
  • Crystalline Protein
    Forms the lens fibers, creating a structure that allows light to pass and focus.
  • Retina
    The light-sensitive layer at the back of the eye where images are formed.
  • Cornea
    The transparent front part of the eye that helps focus incoming light.
  • Pupil
    The opening in the iris through which light enters the eye.
  • Vitreous Body
    Another term for vitreous humor, the gel that fills the back of the eye.
  • Anterior
    Refers to the front portion of the eye, where the aqueous humor is located.
  • Posterior
    Refers to the back portion of the eye, filled with vitreous humor.
  • Avascular
    Describes tissues like the lens and cornea that lack blood vessels.