Optic Components of the Eyeball definitions Flashcards

- IrisControls the amount of light entering the eye by adjusting the size of the pupil.
- Aqueous HumorA liquid produced by the ciliary body, nourishing the avascular lens and cornea.
- LensA transparent, flexible disk that focuses light onto the retina, composed of lens epithelium and lens fibers.
- Vitreous HumorA gel filling the posterior eye, maintaining its shape, produced during fetal development.
- Ciliary BodyProduces aqueous humor and contains ciliary processes involved in eye function.
- Lens EpitheliumThe outer layer of the lens made of cuboidal cells, contributing to lens structure.
- Lens FibersInner part of the lens composed of crystalline protein, aiding in light focusing.
- Crystalline ProteinForms the lens fibers, creating a structure that allows light to pass and focus.
- RetinaThe light-sensitive layer at the back of the eye where images are formed.
- CorneaThe transparent front part of the eye that helps focus incoming light.
- PupilThe opening in the iris through which light enters the eye.
- Vitreous BodyAnother term for vitreous humor, the gel that fills the back of the eye.
- AnteriorRefers to the front portion of the eye, where the aqueous humor is located.
- PosteriorRefers to the back portion of the eye, filled with vitreous humor.
- AvascularDescribes tissues like the lens and cornea that lack blood vessels.