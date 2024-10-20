Optic Components of the Eyeball definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Iris Controls the amount of light entering the eye by adjusting the size of the pupil.

Aqueous Humor A liquid produced by the ciliary body, nourishing the avascular lens and cornea.

Lens A transparent, flexible disk that focuses light onto the retina, composed of lens epithelium and lens fibers.

Vitreous Humor A gel filling the posterior eye, maintaining its shape, produced during fetal development.

Ciliary Body Produces aqueous humor and contains ciliary processes involved in eye function.

Lens Epithelium The outer layer of the lens made of cuboidal cells, contributing to lens structure.

Lens Fibers Inner part of the lens composed of crystalline protein, aiding in light focusing.

Crystalline Protein Forms the lens fibers, creating a structure that allows light to pass and focus.

Retina The light-sensitive layer at the back of the eye where images are formed.

Cornea The transparent front part of the eye that helps focus incoming light.

Pupil The opening in the iris through which light enters the eye.

Vitreous Body Another term for vitreous humor, the gel that fills the back of the eye.

Anterior Refers to the front portion of the eye, where the aqueous humor is located.

Posterior Refers to the back portion of the eye, filled with vitreous humor.