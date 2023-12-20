15. The Special Senses
Optic Components of the Eyeball
concept
Optic Components
example
Optic Components of the Eyeball Example 1
Cataracts are caused by changes to the crystallin proteins in the eye. Based on this information, what structure would you expect to be directly affected by cataracts?
A
Aqueous humor.
B
Lens.
C
Vitreous humor.
D
Both A and C are correct.
