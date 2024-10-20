Organization of Sensory Pathways definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Somatosensory System Part of the sensory system serving the body wall and limbs, involving general senses like touch and proprioception.

Special Senses Senses with receptors in complex organs, including vision, hearing, taste, smell, and equilibrium.

General Senses Senses with simple receptors, including touch, pain, temperature, vibration, pressure, and proprioception.

Receptor Level The initial stage of sensory processing where stimuli activate sensory receptors.

Circuit Level Stage involving ascending pathways that transmit impulses to the brain.

Perceptual Level Stage where the brain processes and interprets sensory information, leading to conscious awareness.

Receptive Field The area monitored by a sensory receptor, where stimuli must be applied to be detected.

Graded Potential A change in membrane potential that must reach threshold to trigger an action potential.

Generator Potential A graded potential occurring directly in sensory neurons, common in general sense receptors.

Receptor Potential A graded potential involving a separate receptor cell affecting a sensory neuron, common in special senses.

Ascending Pathways Neural pathways that carry sensory information from receptors to the brain.

Afferent Nerves Nerves that carry sensory signals from receptors toward the central nervous system.

Somatosensory Cortex Brain region where sensory information is processed and interpreted.

Neurotransmitter Chemical released by neurons to transmit signals across a synapse to another neuron.